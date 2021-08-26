In Venezuela's Merida, Death Toll Mounts To At Least 20 Following Floods And Landslides

At least 20 people have lost their lives in the western Venezuelan state of Merida following heavy rains that caused landslides and rivers to overflow. On state TV, a ruling Socialist Party official in Merida said that the death toll had risen and that authorities were working to restore the telephone services in affected areas. As per reports, State governor Ramon Guevara stated that more than 1,200 houses had been destroyed and 17 people remained missing as rescue workers search the debris.

In a separate statement, Jehyson Guzman, a presidential representative authorized to monitor the situation, said, “Today, it became known that [a total of] 20 people died ... They are all identified.”

Taking to Twitter, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also informed that he has declared a state of emergency for a period of 90 days in states affected by the heavy rainfall. He said that the officials will provide all the logistical and financial support to expedite the assistance to the affected families. “Maximum Support,” he emphasised.

Decreté Emergencia por 90 días en Apure, Bolívar, Yaracuy, Zulia y Mérida, estados afectados por las fuertes precipitaciones ocurridas en el territorio nacional. Facilitaremos todo el apoyo logístico y financiero para agilizar la ayuda a estas familias. ¡Máximo Apoyo! pic.twitter.com/DpagVhJ17Z — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 26, 2021

87 municipalities affected by heavy rains

Earlier this week, President Maduro also said that Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami had guaranteed fuel for the rescue efforts. In a state TV interview, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos informed that in addition to the damaged roads and bridges, at least 54,543 people in 87 municipalities had been affected. Ceballos said the states that remain in a state of emergency were Merida, Tachira, Zulia, Apure, Amazonas, Bolivar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas and Aragua.

Several towns in the affected area including Tovar, Bailadores, Zea, and Santa Cruz de Mora are among those left without electricity as floodwaters damaged transformers. So far, 80 firefighters and 60 Civil Protection officials from Merida have been reportedly deployed for emergency operations in addition to members of the armed forces stationed in the area. Authorities have instructed other government officials to organise a humanitarian aid collection post in Merida's city centre where they are receiving contributions of water, non-perishable food, clothing, and blankets.

Local media has reported that heavy rains have caused the rivers and drainage channels to overflow. The streets of the affected cities were flooded and buildings damaged, and two evacuation centres have been set up to house displaced people, while many have moved to the homes of relatives or friends.

