Interim Peru President Manuel Merino Resigns After Two Protestors Killed In Growing Unrest

Peru’s interim president Manuel Merino resigned on Sunday, November 15 as the nation continues to experience its worst constitutional crisis in two decades. As per reports, in a televised speech, Merino defended the Congress and said that the lawmakers acted as per the law when he was sworn into office as the chief.

Political turmoil intensified in the country following the Merino's surprise move following congress’s removal of the elected president Martín Vizcarra in an impeachment vote. He was accused of trying to secure the military’s support for a congressional effort to boot Vizcarra out over unproven corruption allegations.

Unrest in Peru

"I, like everyone, want what’s best for our country," said Merino. He agreed to step down after two young protestors were killed and half of his cabinet resigned. According to reports, Peruvians were very happy with this decision as they chanted "We did it!" and waved the nation’s red and white flag on the streets of Lima. Meanwhile, Congress held an emergency session on Sunday afternoon to select the new president.

Read: Peru Elects Manuel Merino As New President Amid Political Turmoil

(People celebrate after the resignation of interim president Manuel Merino, at Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(Protesters asking for the resignation of interim President Manuel Merino attend a ceremony for two people killed during protests, outside the Congress in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

Ex-President Martín Vizcarra also urged the country’s highest court to step into the matter. As per reports, he said, "It can’t be that the institution that got us into this political crisis, that has for five days paralysed Peru, with deaths, is going to give us a solution, choosing the person who they best see fit."

Further, analysts have warned that the country could be thrown into a new period of instability at the same time as it fights with the worst coronavirus outbreaks. In addition to that, the riot police blocked hundreds of protesters against Merino who banged pots and pans as he was sworn into office.

Read: Peru: 30 Wounded, Two Killed As Demonstrators And Police Clash Amid Political Turmoil

Both Vizcarra and his predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, were pushed out by the powerful Congress, where neither managed to secure a majority bloc. Merino hails from the centre-right Popular Action party and is from the province of Tumbes along the country’s border with Ecuador. He served two terms in Congress, the first in 2001, before being elected again this year as part of a new slate of lawmakers voted into office after Vizcarra dismissed Congress in 2019.

Merino in his first remarks vowed to move forward with the presidential election planned for April 2021. He promised to improve health care to ensure the country is better prepared for a second virus wave. He had also promised to boost the economy and crack down on crime in his swearing in address.

Read: Peru's President To Face 2nd Impeachment Vote

Also Read: Peru: Huge Reclining Cat Geoglyph Found On Peru's Nazca Pampas

(Image Credits: AP)