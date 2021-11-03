International Criminal Court To Investigate Human Rights Abuses In Venezuela

In a first, the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) is moving to launch a formal investigation into the human rights abuses in Venezuela during anti-government protests in 2017 after conducting a three-year preliminary probe that started in 2018. The United Nations-sponsored court will investigate the allegations of extrajudicial killings, human rights violations, and abuses committed by Venezuelan armed forces under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule in a setback to the Latin American leader. The announcement regarding the probe was made on November 3, Thursday by ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, who stated that he was aware of the political “fault lines” and “geopolitical divisions” during Maduro’s rule. ICC made the official announcement on Twitter.

After Khan concluded his three-day visit to Caracas, he told reporters that he was focused on the legality of the matter, and the rule of law and did not want to “settle scores”. In a press release shared on Twitter, the ICC announced that the “serious crimes of concern to the international community must not go unpunished and that their effective prosecution must be ensured, including by adopting measures at the national level and by strengthening international cooperation.” The ICC further stated that the preliminary examination of the situation in Venezuela has revealed it appropriate to open an investigation to “establish truth.”

📢 #ICC Prosecutor #KarimAAKhanQC & H.E. Mr @NicolasMaduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of #Venezuela sign a "Letter of Understanding" to facilitate #cooperation & mutual assistance to advance accountability for atrocity crimes ⚖️#JusticeMatters

“I ask everybody now, as we move forward to this new stage, to give my office the space to do its work,” Khan was quoted as saying by Associated Press. “I will take a dim view of any efforts to politicise the independent work of my office,” he went on to add. "I'm fully aware of the flaws that exist in Venezuela, the political division. We (the ICC) are not political, we are guided by the principles of legality and the rule of law.” Furthermore, he said, "I ask everyone, as we enter this new phase, to give my office space to do its work."

While the Venezuelan government agreed to cooperate and accept the ICC’s decision, it emphasized that it does not share the opinion that such a probe must go forward. The decision was enshrined in a joint memorandum which was signed by both the parties, the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In the memorandum signed on November 3, the court at the Dutch city of The Hague said that the investigation is in line with the Rome Statute which established the ICC in 1998 and outlines the jurisdiction of the ICC to take appropriate actions where necessary.

"We respect his decision as a state, though we have made clear we do not share it," Maduro was reported as saying. "We have signed an agreement that does guarantee, in an effective way, cooperation, positive complementarity, mutual support, constructive dialogue to seek truth and justice,” he continued. Meanwhile, the memorandum signed by the two parties stated that Venezuela "considers that the allegations should be investigated in the country by existing national institutions created for this purpose.”

Human rights violations in Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela during anti-govt protests

UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) in August 2017 compiled a report “Human rights violations and abuses in the context of protests in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela” wherein it documented the brutal human rights violations committed by Venezuelan state authorities against the anti government protesters that devolved into violent clashes between the civilians and the riot police. Thousands were arrested, and hundreds were injured. At least 66 were dead after those protesting against the government of President Nicolas Maduro for socio-economic crisis were confronted by the police.

Gory human rights abuses were committed according to OHCHR, including the use of excessive force in non-protest related security operations, new instances of arbitrary detentions, torture, and ill-treatment, as well as violations of the rights to the highest attainable standard of health and to adequate food. The report also documented human rights violations, such as alleged extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and torture and illtreatment, committed by Venezuelan security forces since 2014 as a part of a pattern of repression against political dissidents and anyone perceived as opposed, or posing a threat, to the government.

