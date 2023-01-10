Jair Bolsonaro May Have To Leave Florida Within Weeks After Brazil Capital Attack: Report

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro may have to leave the United States where he went after losing the presidential elections to political rival Lula Da Silva, reported The Guardian. The news comes after a major diplomatic fallout between Brazil and Washington after pro-Bolsonaro supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday in Brasilia. Many US lawmakers have been calling for Bolsonaro's expulsion for inciting insurrection.

On December 31, 2022, the office of Brazil’s vice president said he became acting president, an indication that Bolsonaro had left the country breaking tradition by skipping the inauguration of Lula. The press office of Bolsonaro’s vice president, Gen. Hamilton Mourão, confirmed to journalists he was acting as president. The handoff of power to the vice president occurs whenever Brazil’s president travels abroad. The official Brazil gazette reported that Bolsonaro was headed to Florida, and that several officials were given permission to accompany “the future ex-president” to Miami between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, to offer “advice, security and personal support.” According to flight tracking websites, the Brazilian military’s official airplane left the capital, Brasilia for Orlando.

Soon after the news of the riots in Brasilia, Monday saw Bolsonaro take to Twitter to show that he had been admitted to a hospital in Florida. His wife Michelle Bolsonaro, in an Instagram story, said that he had been admitted due to abdominal pain occuring because of previous injuries. Bolsonaro denied any accusations that he had encouraged rioters to storm the Brazilian government.

- Grato pelas orações e mensagens de pronto restabelecimento. pic.twitter.com/u5JwG7UZnc — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 10, 2023

Bolsonaro arrived in Florida on December 30 when he was still president, in which case he could have entered on an A-1 visa reserved for foreign leaders. The state department said on Monday it could not comment on individual cases, but said in general if a foreign official entered the US on an A-1 visa and then ceased to be engaged on official business, it would be the responsibility of that official to leave within 30 days, or be subject to removal by the Department of Homeland Security, reported The Guardian.

US lawmkers lambast Bolsonaro

“The United States should revoke any visas held by Jair Bolsonaro and if Brazil requests Bolsonaro’s extradition – whether for crimes related to the January 8 attack or other crimes he may have committed while in office – we should fully comply,” Democratic congressman, Joaquin Castro, a member of the House foreign affairs committee, told the Guardian.

US President Joe Biden issued a joint statement on Monday with the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau, condemning “the January 8 attacks on Brazil’s democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power”. “We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions. Our governments support the free will of the people of Brazil,” the statement said, adding that the three leaders looked forward to working with President Lula.

The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told journalists on Monday that there had been no contact between the administration and Bolsonaro, and the US had yet to receive any requests from the Brazilian government related to the former president. “Of course, if we did receive such requests, we treat them the way we always do. We treat them seriously,” Sullivan said.

Representative Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined other lawmakers in calling for the former Brazil President, to not be allowed to stay in Florida. “Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet. “We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida.”