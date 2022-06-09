United States President Joe Biden is gearing up for the first-ever meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro, who has not only floated doubts about his own nation’s voting but also about the credibility of the American presidential election. The far-right leader in Brazil was a strong international ally of former US President Donald Trump and was also one of the very few world leaders that did not acknowledge Biden’s presidential win till the very last. Now, Bolsonaro would be meeting Biden as both are set to participate in the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. At the event, US President would be seeking to champion democracy.

On the sidelines of the summit, the presidents of the Western hemisphere’s two most populous nations are expected to meet on Thursday, June 9. It is to mention here that following the event in Los Angeles, Bolsonaro would head to Florida to open a consulate in Orlando and will seek to meet personalities from Trump’s Republican party, as per media reports.

Weighing in on the upcoming meet, White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan said that Biden would not be shy to bring up Brazil’s October elections in which Bolsonaro is expected to contest against former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The former Brazilian President, who might stand in October’s election, is deemed as a leftist icon who was jailed on corruption charges.

During a press gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Sullivan on Air Force One en route to Los Angeles, National Security Adviser said, “There are no topics off-limits in any bilateral the President does, including with President Bolsonaro — first.”

“Second, I do anticipate that the President will discuss open, free, fair, and transparent democratic elections,” he added.

Biden and Bolsonaro to also discuss climate change

Apart from that, Sullivan revealed that “climate will be an important topic of conversation” in the Biden-Bolsonaro meet. White House National Security Adviser said that climate issues can be an “area of progress in the US-Brazil relationship, particularly around concrete and tangible action to protect the Amazon”, he said while adding, “We’ll see what President Bolsonaro comes to the table with on his side.” Notably, Bolsonaro’s US visit comes at a time when he is facing accusations of not doing enough to find a UK journalist and Brazilian indigenous expert who went missing in the Amazon.

