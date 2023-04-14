Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has kicked off his first visit to China. In this visit, Lula da Silva stated that developing nations should move away from the US dollar. He also emphasised favouring their own currencies in order to push back American dominance over the global financial system. China's President Xi Jinping would meet the Brazillian counterpart on Friday as the leaders seek to boost ties between two of the world's largest developing nations. The meeting comes on the second day of Lula's visit to China, which has been considered the "most important trading partner and ally in his bid to challenge Western-dominated economic institutions," as per AP reports.

'Move away' from the dollar, says Lula in China

While speaking in Shanghai on Thursday Lula said that the BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, must look for an alternative currency to the dollar for trade. “Every night I ask myself why all countries have to base their trade on the dollar. Why can’t we do trade based on our own currencies?” said Lula. Further, added, “Who was it that decided that the dollar was the currency after the disappearance of the gold standard?” China is known to be Brazil's biggest export market, each year buying tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef, iron ore, poultry, pulp, sugar cane, cotton, and crude oil, reported AP. He went on to criticise the US Dollar and said that “everyone depends on just one currency,” and proposed “a currency to finance trade relations between Brazil and China, between Brazil and other countries.” With Lula, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad also travelled to China, where he addressed a press briefing in which he said that "Brazil aims to create trade mechanisms for developing countries to bypass the use of the dollar." "The advantage is to avoid the straitjacket imposed by necessarily having trade operations settled in a currency of a country not involved in the transaction,” said Haddad.

The important thing to note in Lula's visits to China: