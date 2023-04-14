Last Updated:

Brazil's President In China: Lula Calls To Promote Their Own Currencies And 'move Away' From US Dollar

As Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva kicked off his first visit to China, he stated that developing nations should move away from the US dollar.

South America
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
Brazil Pres Lula

Image: AP


Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has kicked off his first visit to China. In this visit, Lula da Silva stated that developing nations should move away from the US dollar. He also emphasised favouring their own currencies in order to push back American dominance over the global financial system. China's President Xi Jinping would meet the Brazillian counterpart on Friday as the leaders seek to boost ties between two of the world's largest developing nations. The meeting comes on the second day of Lula's visit to China, which has been considered the "most important trading partner and ally in his bid to challenge Western-dominated economic institutions," as per AP reports. 

'Move away' from the dollar, says Lula in China 

While speaking in Shanghai on Thursday Lula said that the BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, must look for an alternative currency to the dollar for trade. “Every night I ask myself why all countries have to base their trade on the dollar. Why can’t we do trade based on our own currencies?” said Lula. Further, added, “Who was it that decided that the dollar was the currency after the disappearance of the gold standard?” China is known to be Brazil's biggest export market, each year buying tens of billions of dollars worth of soybeans, beef, iron ore, poultry, pulp, sugar cane, cotton, and crude oil, reported AP. He went on to criticise the US Dollar and said that “everyone depends on just one currency,” and proposed “a currency to finance trade relations between Brazil and China, between Brazil and other countries.” With Lula, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad also travelled to China, where he addressed a press briefing in which he said that "Brazil aims to create trade mechanisms for developing countries to bypass the use of the dollar." "The advantage is to avoid the straitjacket imposed by necessarily having trade operations settled in a currency of a country not involved in the transaction,” said Haddad. 

The important thing to note in Lula's visits to China:

  • Lula’s visit to China comes as Beijing increasingly promotes the use of its own currency, the renminbi, to settle international transactions. 
  • Russia had adopted the yuan as one of its primary reserve currencies.
  • A gradual shift away from the Western financial system by some major powers.
  • It is to be noted that trade between China and Brazil has seen a significant boost over the last decade, with more than $150 billion in business recorded last year. 
  • Chinese firms have bought up large amounts of minerals and agricultural goods and have invested in Brazilian infrastructure.
READ | Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva endorses Brazil's bid to host 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup
READ | Brazil's Lula set to visit China to meet Xi Jinping; bilateral ties and Ukraine on focus
READ | Brazil's President Lula visits China, seeks strengthening ties & Ukraine support
READ | Brazil President Lula in Shanghai on visit to beef up ties with China
READ | China President Xi Jinping to meet Brazil's Lula in Beijing
First Published:
COMMENT