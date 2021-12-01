Major fashion Brands Contribute To Deforestation In Amazon Rainforest, Claims Study

The latest study revealed that a number of major fashion brands are contributing to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, based on their ties to tanneries and other firms involved in leather products. The study was conducted by Stand.earth, a supply chain research firm, along with the climate justice nonprofit Slow Factory. The results are surprising because some of the firms surveyed have lately declared plans to detangle themselves from supply chain players who contribute to deforestation. The study analysed approximately 500,000 rows of customs data and discovered that brands including Nike, Adidas, Zara, H&M, Coach, LVMH, Prada, New Balance, Fendi Teva, and UGG have several connections to the Amazon deforestation sector.

According to findings, over 50 brands have various supply-chain ties to JBS, Brazil's largest leather exporter, which is infamous for deforestation in the Amazon. However, JBS recently pledged to achieve zero deforestation across its global supply chain by 2035, a goal criticised by environmentalists as insufficient, reported The Guardian. The researchers intend to expand their study into other businesses as well that rely significantly on leather, such as the automobile industry.

It should be mentioned here that world leaders chastised Brazil in 2019 and 2020 for not doing more to protect the forest from devastating wildfires. The amount of deforestation in this crucial ecosystem is worrying. The findings noted that the cattle sector is the single most important driver of Amazon rainforest deforestation, and the fashion industry is a crucial cog in the leather exportation machine. The fashion industry will need to butcher 430 million cows yearly by 2025 to maintain supplying consumers with wallets, handbags, and shoes noted in the findings.

The study analysed as many as 84 companies

The study listed fashion firms that engage in the Leather Working Group or other voluntary commitments. It also emphasised that the Leather Working Group only assesses tanneries on their capacity to trace leather back to slaughterhouses, not farms. "The target is to build a clear plan for the fashion sector to close the loopholes," said Jungwon Kim, vice-president of the strategy of Slow Factory, as reported by The Guardian. The study analysed as many as 84 companies, and 23 of them had clear deforestation policies. Based on their findings, the researchers believe those 23 companies are also "possibly" breaking their own policies.

Image: Unsplash/Pixabay/Representative