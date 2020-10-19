Mexican Ex-defence Minister's Arrest On Drug Trafficking Charges Rattles US-Mexico Ties

Former Mexican defence secretary's arrest in Los Angeles for drug charges has rattled the US-Mexico security relationship. General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda's arrest, who had once played a significant role in advancing relations between the Pentagon and Mexico's defence secretariat, has come as a major shock to both sides. It is unusual for a man of such stature to be arrested in Mexico, The Hill noted.

Charged with four crimes

Former Mexican Defence Minister was charged with drug trafficking and money laundering while holding public office on Friday, October 16. General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, who served from 2012 to 2018, was arrested in Los Angeles. As per the BBC, he was scheduled to be produced before the court in California on October 17. Meanwhile, a think tank named The Washington Office for Latin America said that the arrest had exposed the foul play of the defence sector. However, it added that people should not be surprised as it was never transparent and accountable.

As per reports, Zepeda has been held on four charges which include conspiracy to the distribution of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the United States. Prosecutors have alleged that in exchange for bribe payments, the Former Mexican Defence Minister permitted the H-2 Cartel - a cartel that routinely engaged in wholesale violence, including torture and murder - to operate with impunity in Mexico. If convicted, he could face a jail term of a decade or more. As of now, the prosecutors have argued to keep Zepeda in custody stressing that he poses a risk of flight.

