Mexican President Writes Letter To Joe Biden Urging New Strategy For Undocumented Migrants

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote a letter to the United States President Joe Biden urging a new strategy to deal with waves of undocumented migrants, reported Xinhua news agency. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard delivered the letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House. It was handed over to the US Secretary before the US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue resumed after five years of suspension, reported Xinhua news agency quoting Mexico's Foreign Ministry. Showing his support for the approach that prioritises development and opportunities, the Mexican President said to have called for a new approach to the phenomenon of Central American migration.

In an attempt to benefit trade and productive activities, the Mexican delegation also emphasised reopening the U.S.-Mexico border. During the bilateral meeting, both countries also stressed protecting people's health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Xinhua news agency. The report further claimed that both countries were on the same page in the matter related to strengthening cooperation on the central issues of the bilateral relationship.

To block the massive deportations, as many as four migrant defence groups in Mexico have sought court injunctions. While pursuing it, the organisations, including Asylum Access, the Foundation for Justice, Without Borders and the Institute for Women in Migration, argued that the government is violating due process and Mexican and international law governing asylum, according to a report by The Associated Press (AP).

'Mexico blocked US-bound migrant caravan'

It is worth mentioning here that the Mexican border security and migration officials blocked a US-bound migrant caravan carrying about 400 asylum seekers in the southern town of Hiuxtla on Sunday, September 5. As per reports, border officials detained the refugees and sought to break up the group just a day after the outbound vehicle set off. The passengers in the caravan mostly comprised of Central Americans, Haitians, and Venezuelans. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador informed that the migrant movement towards the north of Mexico has recently displayed a steep surge in quantity. On Thursday, September 9, about 50 refugees were arrested by Mexican forces in Escuintla. On the same day, about 300 others escaped the capture, Mexican News Daily reported.

Image: AP