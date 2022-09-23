Mexico: 10 People Killed In Cartel Shooting At Pool Hall In Guanajuato

In the latest outbreak of violence in Mexico, gunmen opened fire at a bar killing nearly 10 people. According to media reports, drug cartel gunmen have killed ten individuals in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident that took place at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality of the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The attackers stormed the El Jarras pool hall, a location in the downtown area where local celebrations were going on. One person died from the injuries after being taken to a hospital, while nine others lost their lives on the spot.

El Universal, a Mexican daily, reported that Tarimoro city police rushed to the Alcantarilla pool hall at about 9 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday after hearing gunfire from nearby residents. After reaching the spot, police discovered that nine people were fatally shot, and three more were wounded and were later taken to the hospital. Just before the shooting started, at least six people in three vehicles came up outside the pool hall, according to later statements from witnesses, New York Post reported.

Mexico mass shooting

According to the Independent report, shortly after, horrifying pictures of the incident on Wednesday night spread across the internet. Gunshots can be heard in a terrifying video that the assailants are said to have captured while a wounded person is seen laying on the ground.

In addition to this, orange and green cards bearing the attack's allegation were placed around the site by the cartel. One sign read, “This happened to me for supporting ‘Zermeño’ and will keep happening to anyone who supports him. [They] will face the consequences,” Independent reported.

The reference is most probably to "El chago", a member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, known as Santiago Quiroz Zermeo, who is now being held by the police. Since 2017, the crime syndicate and the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel have been at odds over the distribution of drugs.

According to the second card, Tarimoro and the nearby towns of Moncada, Jerez, Jerécuaro, and Apaseo el Alto "belonged" to the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel that trafficked in illicit drugs. The Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel reportedly started utilising the pool hall as a drug store to sell crystal meth, according to Infobae.

More than 100 miles from Mexico City, Tarimoro town has a population of fewer than 36,000 people.

(Image: Shutterstock)