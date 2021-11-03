Mexico: Police Discover 11 Bullet-ridden Bodies; War Among Drug Cartels Suspected

Police discovered the bullet-riddled bodies of five men and six boys in Michoacan, Mexico's westernmost state, where numerous drug cartels have been fighting brutal territory wars. According to AP, prosecutors from the state of Michoacan stated that 11 bodies were discovered near the town of Tarecuato, in the northern portion of the state near the border with the state of Jalisco. The deceased varied in age from 15 to 36 years. According to prosecutors, the murders appear to have occurred on late Monday. Investigators discovered a truck and three motorcycles at the scene but were unable to identify the deceased men right away, AP reported.

Jalisco state is home to the same-named criminal cartel, which has been attempting to expand its territory in Michoacan. For numerous years, local gangs in Michoacan have been battling off intrusions. Tarecuato is close to the avocado-producing region of Michoacan, as well as the municipality of La Barca, where clandestine mass graves have been discovered. Michoacan is one of Mexico's five most violent states. Cartels utilise Michoacan's Lazaro Cardenas harbour as an entrance route for Chinese precursor chemicals needed to produce meth and fentanyl. Extortion is also common in the state's avocado plantations, and gangs have previously mined Michoacan's iron ore resources to ship to China.

One Killed, Dozen Injured In Gas Pipeline Explosion at Pemex

On Sunday, a series of explosions rocked the central Mexican city of Puebla, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen others. According to AP, preliminary investigations indicate that the catastrophic explosion was caused by an unauthorised tap on a natural gas pipe. According to the news agency, about 15-20 residences were also damaged by the blast, citing local authorities.

According to Puebla state Governor Miguel Barbosa, emergency personnel were summoned to the scene and the area was evacuated within 80 minutes of receiving a call reporting a gas smell. Meanwhile, authorities reported that the fires were entirely extinguished only after a heavy rainstorm in the evening. Authorities confirmed shortly before 7 p.m. that employees from Mexico's state oil corporation had successfully shut off the gushing gas.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Pixabay