Mexico Begins Talks With Peru Regarding Ex-president Castillo's Request To Seek Asylum

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday confirmed that ousted Peru President Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday intending to request political asylum in Mexico via the country’s embassy in Peruvian capital Lima. Reports surfaced that Castillo was headed to the Mexican embassy but he never made it. "He told me he was on his way to the embassy, but surely they had already tapped his phone," Lopez Obrador told a morning news conference.

Mexico’s foreign ministry has officially launched consultations to grant asylum to impeached Castillo. Mexico Foreign Affairs secretary Marcelo Ebrard took to twitter to give an update on the situation, "Ambassador Pablo Monroy (Mexico’s Ambassador to Peru) informed me from Lima that he was able to meet Pedro Castillo at a pre-trial detention centre at 1:20 PM (local time). He found him physically well and in the company of his lawyer. Castillo confirmed the request for granting asylum, received by the Mexican embassy at 2:00 AM today. We have begun consultations with the Peruvian authorities," Ebrard wrote. He also attached the document for the request of asylum by Castillo.

Why was Peru President Pedro Castillo impeached?

President Castillo was impeached on Wednesday by the Congress in Lima, this was the legislators’ third attempt to vote him out of office. Having survived the first two, the now former President was scheduled to dissolve the legislation and rule by decree in an attempt to halt the lawmakers from voting him out yet again. The first attempt at impeachment came last December after the opposition cited allegations of illicit financing of Castillo’s party. Requiring a two-third majority for impeachment of the 130 legislators, only 46 voted in favour.

Highlighting a term in the Peruvian constitution called “permanent moral incapacity” which has allegedly been unfairly used to remove presidents in the past, the second impeachment attempt in March this year failed with only 55 votes in favour. Third time being the charm, lawmakers voted 101 votes in favour to remove Castillo from office stating the same “constitutional” term. Six legislators opposed the move while ten abstentions were registered. Following this, Castillo’s Vice President, Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the first female President in the history of the South American country.

Castillo has regularly denied any allegations of corruption against him, saying they’re based on “hearsay statements by people who, seeking to lighten their own punishments for supposed crimes by abusing my confidence, are trying to involve me without evidence". Federal prosecutors are investigating six cases against Castillo, most of them for alleged corruption. Allegations include him "using his power to profit from public works".

An elementary teacher by profession in rural Peru with an attractive humble background, Castillo was pegged as a rising underdog from the very beginning. Experts stated his lack of political experience played a huge role in his departure, as he received opposition from the moment he stepped in. His choice of cabinet members was highly criticised as most of them had pending criminal charges against them and were being investigated.