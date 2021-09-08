Mexico: Earthquake Of 7.0 Magnitude Strikes Los Organos De San Agustin, 1 Killed

A powerful earthquake of 7.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Los Organos de San Agustin in Mexico, killing at least one person. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake occurred on Tuesday night and was centred 17 kilometres northeast of Acapulco. It further stated that the tremors occurred as a result of shallow thrust faulting on or near the plate boundary between the Cocos and North America plates.

However, Mexico City authorities said that no significant damage was reported apart from a power cut in some neighbourhoods, reported The Associated Press (AP). The report further stated that Mexico's National Civil Defence also conducted reviews in at least 10 states but did not find any serious damage. The ground shook for almost a minute in some parts of capital Mexico City, but the quake was less evident in other parts, reported The AP.

"Things started to fell inside the house and we heard a loud noise from the building and from the windows. There was a power cut in the area and people were screaming out of fear, said Sergio Flores, a resident of Acapulco, on the telephone as reported by The AP.

However, Adela Román, the mayor of Acapulco, said that situation is under control and there is no serious damage caused by the quake, The AP reported quoting the television news outlet Milenio. It should be mentioned here that Tuesday’s earthquake occurred after four years when a magnitude- 8.2 earthquake had struck off the coast of Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas. The quake had wreaked havoc in Juchitan town in neighbouring Oaxaca state killing dozens, reported The AP. Notable, sitting atop five tectonic plates, Mexico is one of the most seismically active places in the world.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 4 km ENE of Los Órganos de San Agustín, Mexico https://t.co/1rbGydOOOl — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 8, 2021

Tropical storm Nora ravaged Mexico's Puerto Vallarta town

Last month, the tropical storm Nora wreaked havoc in Puerto Vallarta town of Mexico's Jalisco state. The storm had reportedly killed one and many went missing. Its epicentre was around 155 kilometres southeast of Los Mochis. The storm advanced northward, pounding communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco with heavy rain and severe surf. Officials in Jalisco state had said that a teenager from Spain was killed when a hotel collapsed in Puerto Vallarta as Category 1 Hurricane Nora moved through the vacation resort. He had further informed that the flooding damaged more than 500 dwellings.

