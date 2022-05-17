Mexico: Frightening Video Shows Whale Landing On Tourist Boat; Watch

In a terrifying incident, a whale crushed a tourist boat in Mexico. The video of the horrific incident has been become viral as it has been making the rounds on the internet since it was shared. The viral video shows the huge whale leaping out of the water, in Topolobampo bay of Ahome in the Gulf of California.

The video shows a whale breaching directly onto the boat, flattening it with its body. The roof of the vessel appears to have completely collapsed. Mexico News Daily reported that the railings were also destroyed. The video was shared by BrujitaMerak on Twitter, and the incident is said to have taken place on May 14. "Very nice and all but also very dangerous...", read the caption of the video. Watch the video of the horrific incident here:

4 left injured as whale crushes tourist boat in Mexico

The local fisherman sprung into action and helped the injured persons, two men and two women, and took them to dry land for medical attention. Meanwhile, the Municipal authorities has asked tourists to stay away, and are now threatening to cancel permits for any vessel owners who come close to the whale. According to the online newspaper Línea Directa Portal, one of the passengers aboard and a former councilman for the area had rib fractures and a head injury following the incident. Another female passenger suffered a broken leg.

“For your safety, we ask the maritime community of the port of Topolobampo to take precautions in the waters of the bay to avoid accidents such as the one that occurred this afternoon (May 14) while the whale visits our shores,” the local Tourism Department said in a statement.

Moreover, Topolobampo bay is a popular whale-watching area. At this time of year, pacific gray humpback whales are in these waters to breed. The best time of year for spotting whales close to the area is between December and April, however, some whales may stay in the area throughout May. The Humpback whales can weigh from 55,000 to 66,000 pounds.

Image: Unsplash