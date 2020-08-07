Mexico: Oaxaca State Proposes New Law To Ban Sale Of Junk Food To Children

In a remarkable move, a southern Mexican state has banned the sale of junk food and sugary drinks to children as a preventive measure aimed to curb obesity. According to the reports, Oaxaca is the first state to introduce such a legislature in Mexico, which has one of the world's highest childhood obesity rates.

The new bill will ensure fines and possible closure of stores selling soft drinks and sweets to children. Magaly López Domínguez, the Oaxaca lawmaker who presented the bill, is reported to have said that it is an important decision taken by the state to stop sales of this industry which have already sickened the country's children.

“Bottled poison”

According to the reports, Domínguez presented her bill a year ago but said that the COVID-19 pandemic had given an opportunity to the lawmakers an extra push to limit the sale of junk food. The Oaxaca bill comes as Mexico battles to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the reports, Hugo López-Gatell, a government official with the coronavirus task force, has labeled the soft drinks “bottled poison” and blamed them for causing 40,000 deaths. He also noted that soft drinks led to diabetes, obesity, and hypertension which are all COVID-19 comorbidities. As per reports, the state lawmakers approved the bill with 31 votes in favor.

