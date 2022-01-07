Mexico: Ten Bodies Stuffed In Pickup Van Found Outside Governor's Office In Zacatecas

On Thursday, January 6, a van filled with as many as 10 bodies was left in front of the governor's office in the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas. The bodies of eight men and two women were discovered stuffed into a pickup van abandoned beside a Christmas tree in the main plaza of Zacatecas. Governor David Monreal Avila stated he was just getting started for the day when he learnt of the gruesome news, the Associated Press (AP) reported. "They came to leave them here... bodies, apparently beaten, with wounds," Monreal added.

According to Francisco Murillo, the state's chief prosecutor, seven of the ten people died of "asphyxiation by strangulation." He said this citing the autopsy report. Six of them had injuries on their feet and hands that suggested they had been shackled and one of them appeared to have been tortured, he added. The chief prosecutor further informed that three of the five bodies identified so far had previously been arrested on charges of drug and robbery. He claimed that several suspects have been detained in connection with the body disposal, however, he refused to give more details on the matter, as per the AP.

Zacatecas has one of the highest per-capita homicide rates in Mexico

According to the federal Public Safety Department, a man drove the van onto the plaza and then walked away down an alley leaving the vehicle behind. It stated that federal agencies have sent reinforcements to Zacatecas to assist with the probe. Zacatecas, which has one of Mexico's highest per-capita homicide rates, is a crucial transit hub for drugs moving north to the US border, particularly the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. Through ties with local gangs, the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels have been vying for control in the primarily rural state, the report claimed.

Homicides in Mexico

It is worth mentioning here that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has failed to cut homicides in Mexico substantially. In the first 11 months of 2021, there were 31,615 cases of homicides reported, down by just 3.6% from 32,814 in 2020, reported the AP. However, Obrador claims that his administration has been able to halt the surge in homicides, but that it has not been able to reduce them drastically.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Pixabay/Unsplash/Representative)