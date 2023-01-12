New Anti- Government Clashes Erupt Against President Dina In Peru's Cusco

New clashes erupted in the tourist city of Cusco in Peru on Wednesday. These protests erupted against Peruvian President Dina Bolurte’s government which left 47 people dead. It has spread through the South of the Andean Country. Peru protests and road blockades could be seen in 41 provinces, mainly in Peru South.

These protests are against Boluarte and in support of ousted President Pedro Castillo. According to Cusco health officials, “16 civilians and six police officers were injured after protestors tried to take over the city’s Airport where many foreign tourists arrive to see sites like the nearby Incan Citadel of Machu Picchu.”

The unrest started in early December following the destitution and arrest of Castillo, Peru’s first president of humble, rural roots. Following his widely condemned attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his impeachment.

Demands of the protestors

These Peru protests are mainly in neglected rural areas of the nation. These areas are still loyal to Castillo and are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte’s resignation, Castillo’s release and justice for the protestors killed in clashes with Police.

Monday witnessed one of the worst protests when 17 people got killed in clashes with the Police in the city of Juliaca near lake Titicaca. Later, a police officer was attacked and burned to death by the protestors.

Peru’s Ombudsman’s office said, “ In total 39 civilians have been killed in clashes with Police and another 7 died in Traffic accidents related to road blockades” The administration of Peru has announced a three-day curfew from 8 P.M to 4 A.M in Puno

Here’s what the prosecutor’s office said

"It has requested information from ministries for an investigation it has opened against Boluarte and other officials for the protest deaths," the National Prosecutor's Office said.

A crowd marched alongside the coffins of the 17 people killed in Monday's protests in Juliaca, Puno province. “Dina killed me with bullets,” said a piece of paper attached to the coffin of Eberth Mamani Arqui, in a reference to Peru’s current president.