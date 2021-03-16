Nicolas Maduro Accuses US Of Monopolising Vaccines, Slams Bolsonaro Over Pandemic Handling

In a televised speech on March 14, Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro accused the United States of monopolising vaccines, criticised the Brazilian President over the handling of the pandemic and ordered a “fencing off” of Caracas and other locations. Maduro noted that US President Joe Biden is hoping to get more than 70 per cent of the US population vaccinated by July 4. He added that the US has taken all the vaccines and it has monopolised them for itself.

During the same speech, the Venezuelan President then criticised Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over pandemic handling. He called Bolsonaro “irresponsible”, furthering the tension between the two leaders. Maduro then ordered the fencing off of Caracas, two neighbouring states of the Venezuelan capital and a border state to curb the spread of the virus amid an increase in cases of the new variant of coronavirus, which was discovered in Brazil.

Vaccination drive to be launched in April

Earlier this month, Venezuela had said that they have detected the variant found in Brazil within the country’s border. It is worth noting that the South American country has already received 200,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, representing two per cent of the 10 million initially agreed in December between the governments of Caracas and Moscow. Moreover, Venezuela has also received 500,000 doses of the Vero Cell vaccine from the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm, donated by Beijing.

Now, Venezuela is expected to be in a position to launch a massive vaccination campaign in April. So far, the South American nation has recorded more than 145,900 positive cases and nearly 1,400 deaths. Venezuela has not been hit as hard as in other South American countries, however, experts believe that the low number of cases compared to countries, including Brazil, Peru and Colombia, is largely due to the isolation of the country after years of political economic and social crisis.

(Image: AP)