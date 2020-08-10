Argentina: Over 70% Coronavirus Patients Recovered, Says Health Ministry

More than 70 per cent of people who were infected by the novel coronavirus have now recovered from the disease in Argentina. According to reports, 241,811 people have tested positive and 4,556 have died from the disease. Alejandro Costa, the undersecretary of health strategies said that a total of 170,109 people have been recovered, that is 70.34 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Curren situation in Argentina

On August 7, Argentine President Alberto Fernández extended the lockdown quarantine until August 16. Speaking during a televised address in which he was accompanied by Axel Kicillof, Governor of Buenos Aires province and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Buenos Aires City Mayor, he said it was due to an increase in infections and deaths from the new coronavirus. In making the announcement, Fernandez rejected the continuation of gradual relaxing isolation measures that began fifteen days ago, particularly in the capital and surrounding towns where restrictions are greater than in other parts of the country.

When cases were surging in Latin America, especially in countries like Argentina and Brazil, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reportedly said that Latin America and the Caribbean have become “a hot spot” for the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that several countries now have one of the highest per capita infection rates and huge number of cases in the world. He called on governments to do more to reduce poverty, food insecurity, and malnutrition.

According to the reports, unemployment in the region is expected to rise to 13.5% from 8.1% last year, affecting more than 44 million people, compared to over 18 million in 2019. The poverty rate is expected to rise to 37.2% from 30.2%, meaning 230 million people will be affected compared to 185 million last year, it said. Guterres added that greater international support is urgently needed. He added that Latin America and Carribean must need international support which can provide liquidity, financial assistance and debt relief.

