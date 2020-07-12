Panama Health Care System On Verge Of Collapse Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

The Central American country of Panama is one of the worst-hit countries in the region amid pandemic and is currently experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to reports, hospitals in Panama are already filled over-capacity and the medical staff is severely overworked. In recent weeks, Panama has been recording almost 1,000 new virus cases a day and has to date reported a total of 43,257 positive coronavirus cases.

Read: Sons Of Ex-Panama Leader Arrested In Guatemala

Overburdened hospitals

As per reports, the rapid increase in cases has forced the Panama government to look for alternate venues like convention centres where they can house and quarantine the infected. The number of people that are being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 is staggering.

On top of that doctors and medical staff in the country have been demanding additional medical supplies and personal protective equipment and threatening to go on protest.

Read: Panama Sees Surge Of Coronavirus Infections After Reopening

Despite the surge in cases Panama still has a chance to recover from COVID-19 outbreak. According to recent information provided by the World Health Organization, countries still have the ability to bring the virus under control irrespective of the intensity of the outbreak.

The Director-General of the WHO has used the examples of several countries like Italy, Spain, Vietnam and South Korea, as well as Mumbai's Dharavi as examples of how the virus can be brought under control through community engagement, rigorous testing and contact tracing.

(Representational Image)

Read: Panama Canal Sees 21% Drop In Crossings Amid Pandemic

Read: Panama Carries Out Mass Testing As Coronavirus Spread