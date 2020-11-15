Peru: 30 Wounded, Two Killed As Demonstrators And Police Clash Amid Political Turmoil

Thousands of Peruvians have taken to the streets to protest against the dismissal of President Martin Vizcarra. According to The Guardian, the health ministry reported that at least 30 people have been arrested and over 30 have been wounded so far in clashes between the cops and demonstrators. The unrest over the last four nights is piling pressure on a fragmented Congress and the new government of President Manuel Merino as two demonstrators have also been killed.

As per reports, protesters jammed many plazas in downtown Lima, with demonstrations begging peacefully but growing more intense by early evening. The police officials used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters, some of whom threw rocks at police and destroyed store windows and cash machines. The protests were also among the largest in two decades in Peru.

The political turmoil has intensified in the country following Merino’s surprise move to remove President Martin Vizcarra. He was recently accused of trying to secure the military’s support for a congressional effort to boot Vizcarra out over unproven corruption allegations. Merino, who is a member of the centre-right Popular Action party and who had been the head of Congress, swore in his cabinet on Thursday and called for calm.

Peruvians widely suspected the legislators and decried Vizcarra’s removal as an apparent power grab. Further, the analysts warned that the country could be thrown into a new period of instability at the same time as it fights with the worst coronavirus outbreaks. Furthermore, the riot police blocked hundreds of protesters against Merino who banged pots and pans as he was sworn into office.

About Manuel Merino

Meanwhile, The new president Merino is Peru’s third chief of state since 2016. Both Vizcarra and his predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, were pushed out by the powerful Congress, where neither managed to secure a majority bloc. Merino hails from the centre-right Popular Action party and is from the province of Tumbes along the country’s border with Ecuador. He served two terms in Congress, the first in 2001, before being elected again this year as part of a new slate of lawmakers voted into office after Vizcarra dismissed Congress in 2019.

Merino in his first remarks vowed to move forward with the presidential election planned for April 2021. He promised to improve health care to ensure the country is better prepared for a second virus wave. He also said he would boost the economy and crack down on crime, during his address.

(Image: AP)

