Peru Congress Rejects Proposal For Early Elections For Third Time Despite Protests

The Peruvian Congress has once again decided to vote against preponing the Peru General elections and shot down a chance of peaceful resolution of the raging protests. According to media reports, the Congress of Peru rejected the proposal to conduct the Peruvian General Elections in December 2023. Things went downhill in Peru following the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo in December last year. Reports stated that the proposal to conduct the elections was backed by Pedro’s successor Dina Boluarte.

The recent voting was the third attempt by the Pedro legislator to prepone the election. Early elections were one of the main demands of the Peruvian protestors who have expressed their discontent with the current administration time and time again. Initially, the lawmaker agreed to move the election date to April 2024, however, the move didn’t impress the protestors. 53 legislators supported the motion, but the proposal fell short of 87 votes, Sputnik reported. While the current President Dina Boluarte urged Congress to prepone the election, the Peruvian congress still remains highly divided.

What’s happening in Peru?

It all started on December 7, 2022, when former President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve the Congress which was planning to impeach him. However, congress ignored his attempt and decided to impeach him the very next day. After the former President was ousted, he was arrested by the Peruvian authorities. Castillo is currently facing prison on charges of rebellion and conspiracy. Vice President Dina Boularte then assumed the office of the president and became the first female president of Peru. The whole ordeal angered the supporter of Castillo and the Perunivan population in general, as they took to the street to protest against the Boularte administration. According to BBC, almost 50 people have been killed in the protest.

What is stopping them?

According to multiple media reports, the reason behind rejecting the elections varies among legislators. While some legislators believe that they want to serve their whole time in office, the legislators from Castillo’s party made it clear that they are ready to support the preponement only when the administration decides to conduct a referendum. The members of Castillo’s Libre party want to conduct a referendum on bringing in a new constitution. Moreover, the leaders from smaller parties are not supporting early elections, since they don’t have enough funds for an election campaign.