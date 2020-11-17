Peru Congress Suspends Voting On New Interim President Following Merino's Resignation

In the latest development amid rising unrest in Peru, the Congress has suspended the voting on the appointment of a new interim president until midday on Monday, November 16. This comes after Peru's last interim President Manuel Merino announced his resignation on Sunday following the death of two persons during the anti-government protests.

"The virtual plenary session is suspended until 14:00 p.m. (22:00 GMT). The spokespersons' conference will be held at 10:00 (18:00 GMT)," the Congress tweeted.

After Merino's resignation, the Congress on Sunday evening tried to appoint a new interim president and a new presidential administration. As per reports, Congressman Rocio Silva Santisteban was a candidate for the interim president, while Francisco Sagasti Hochhausler was nominated as the first vice president by the party. Further, a prior attempt by Congress to appoint a new president failed as 42 votes were in favour while 52 were against, with 25 abstaining.

Interim Peru President Manuel Merino Resigns

On Sunday, Peru’s last interim president Manuel Merino resigned as the nation continues to experience its worst constitutional crisis in two decades. As per reports, in a televised speech, Merino defended the Congress and said that the lawmakers acted as per the law when he was sworn into office as the chief. Meanwhile, the political turmoil intensified in the country following the Merino's surprise move following congress’s removal of the elected president Martín Vizcarra in an impeachment vote. He was accused of trying to secure the military’s support for a congressional effort to boot Vizcarra out over unproven corruption allegations.

"I, like everyone, want what’s best for our country," said Merino. He agreed to step down after two young protestors were killed and half of his cabinet resigned. According to reports, Peruvians were very happy with this decision as they chanted "We did it!" and waved the nation’s red and white flag on the streets of Lima.

(With ANI inputs; Image-AP)