Peru Protests: Historic Building In Lima Burns To The Ground | WATCH

A historic building in the capital of Peru caught fire as the country's anti-government protest intensifies in the country. According to the Washington Post, the fire broke out in a century-old mansion located in the San Martin Plaza of the Peruvian capital Lima on Thursday, January 19. While the authorities are lamenting the loss of a “monumental asset”, it is still not clear what caused the fire. According to Axios, no casualties have been reported as of now and the matter is under investigation.

Peru fire place, thousands of people walked in the streets with the slogan 'take the lima' in the port, the number of deaths in Peru was 53, a historical building burned in the port, pic.twitter.com/OB2XbD3veu — Nico (@Nico00503) January 20, 2023

The incident came in the midst of raging anti-government protests that are taking place in the Peruvian capital against the Dina Boluarte administration. Earlier this week, thousands of protestors took to the streets demanding the resignation of the Peruvian President. The protestors, who are mostly supporters of former president Pedro Castillo, are demanding his release and calling out for an early general election in the conflict-stricken country. The Peruvian authorities on the other hand are using tear gas and other violent methods to curb the protest. Many speculated that the Thursday fire broke out due to tear gas. However, the government has vehemently denied such speculations. The visuals of the building getting burnt to the ground are circulating online, leaving the netizens in complete shock.

Over 50 people have lost their lives in the protests

According to Axios, at least 50 people have lost their lives during the six weeks of the devastating protests. The Thursday protests which eventually led to the eruption of fire in the historic building turned violent instantly. Residents of the Central Lima region can be seen chanting, "Dina, murderer, the people repudiate you," the Guardian reported. The current Peruvian protests are the worst instance of political violence the country has witnessed in over 20 years.

The Peru protests are not only limited to the Peruvian capital. Supporters of Castillo are protesting in several rural areas and poor cities where Castillo had a stronghold. The former Peruvian President was ousted by the Peruvian Congress, after he attempted to dissolve the congress in December 2022. Following his arrest, a judge in Peru ordered the former President to remain in detention for 18 months.