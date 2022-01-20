Peru's government on Wednesday demanded monetary compensation from the Spanish oil giant Repsol for the massive oil spill caused by the volcanic eruption near Tonga. The South American country has witnessed the worst ever ecological disaster caused on its coast that has threatened the maritime ecosystem and devastated the marine creatures after the giant waves from the undersea volcanic eruption from the South Pacific nation Tonga caused an incident at the country’s main oil refinery.

'We did not cause this ecological disaster,' retorts Spanish oil firm

The oil disaster sparked widespread protests among the fishermen outside the refinery in the province of Callao near Lima’s capital, according to several reports on Wednesday. Tine Van Den Wall Bake, a spokesperson for Repsol, on Wednesday, denied any responsibility for the incident, saying: “We did not cause this ecological disaster and we cannot say who is responsible,” on Peru's national radio. Officials at the refinery told the reporters that they were engaged with authorities to clean up the beaches. Environmental activists have explained that the oil disaster has impacted marine creatures, fishes, seabirds, seagulls, terns, sea lions, otters, and dolphins.

Si ves fauna afectada por el derrame de petróleo, sigue estas recomendaciones. El Serfor del @midagriperu, el @proygolondrina de la @urpalma y otros aliados, trabajan en el rescate y rehabilitación de estos animales junto con el Parque de las Leyendas. pic.twitter.com/Q6CBawDwWq — Serfor Perú (@SerforPeru) January 20, 2022

“The environmental and social impacts of the Repsol oil spill in the short and long term are devastating, and the company’s response has been weak,” Christel Scheske, conservation specialist from the Peruvian Society for Environmental Law reportedly said.

Hacemos un llamado a los habitantes de #Ventanilla, Santa Rosa, Ancón, Aucallama y Chancay a mantenerse vigilantes patrullando y supervisando el litoral en sus distritos para reportar aves y mamíferos afectados que necesiten rescate y atención. @MinamPeru @SERNANP @Repsol pic.twitter.com/Ydw5pz2ZgK — Oceana Perú 🌊🇵🇪 (@Oceana_Peru) January 19, 2022

Peru's National Service of Natural Areas for conserving biodiversity and sustainable development tweeted that approximately 2,000 gallons of oil were recovered on Pocitas beach.

[Credit: Twitter/@SERNANP]

[Credit: Twitter/@SERNANP]

Peru’s environment minister, Ruben Ramirez, told the press that an estimated 6,000 barrels of oil were spilled in the area rich in marine biodiversity after the Tsunami hit the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The angry Peruvian fishermen brandished the Peruvian flag, fishing nets, and banners that read “no to ecological crime,” as they demanded justice for the “economically affected families” and condemned the “Repsol killer of marine fauna.” The Spain-based firm that manages La Pampilla refinery processes 117,000 oil barrels a day as per their official website. As the angst mounted among the Peruvian activists, the company did not immediately make comments to return the emails sent by The Associated Press seeking answers.

#DerrameRepsol Hasta esta hora, cerca de 18 mil km2 de superficie marina se ha visto afectada por el derrame de 6mil barriles de petróleo de la empresa Repsol, según el @MinamPeru.



👇Abrimos hilo con algunos alcances: pic.twitter.com/L9bP547Woe — Conservamos por Naturaleza (@Conservamos) January 19, 2022

“There is a massacre of all the hydrobiological biodiversity,” Roberto Espinoza, leader of the local fishermen told the agency. “In the midst of a pandemic, having the sea that feeds us, for not having a contingency plan, they have just destroyed a base of biodiversity,” he stressed.

As the tsunami wreaked havoc in Tonga, it also caused minor damages from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California, killing at least two in the disaster. Shiny black liquid from the oil spill formed a layer on the ocean as the dead crustaceans of the marine creatures and birds floated on the surface. Peruvian Navy is being criticized for not issuing a tsunami alert after the eruption, according to Tonga's local news reports. Close 1 million barrel of crude oil has been extracted, but it remains unclear how much of that oil was spilled into the sea, the Peruvian officials said.

Oil from a spill covers the shore at Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru. Unusually high waves that authorities attribute to the eruption of the undersea volcano in Tonga caused the spill on the Peruvian Pacific coast as a ship was loading oil into La Pampilla refinery. [Credit: AP/Martin Mejia]

Workers and environmental activists were seen cleaning the oil-stained sand with shovels with hands to manage the crises. “The spill affects the main source of work for artisanal fishermen since access to their traditional fishing areas is restricted or the target species become contaminated or die,” Riveros told AP. “In the short term, mistrust is generated about the quality, and the consumption of fishing is discouraged, with which prices fall and income is reduced,” he added. Peru’s government stated that some 18,000 square meters of beach on Peru’s Pacific coast has been impacted by the oil spill at a refinery run by Repsol.

Workers stand on a rock covered with oil as others help with the clean-up at Cavero beach in Ventanilla, Callao, Peru. [Credit: AP]

Repsol “has not adopted immediate measures in order to prevent cumulative or more serious damage that affects the soil, water, flora, fauna and hydrobiological resources,”a statement by the Peruvian agency obtained by AP read. The agency’s reporter observed workers dressed in white suits collecting the spilled oil with plastic bottles cut in half to clean the mess and preserve the marine ecosystem. But there was a devastating amount of crude that had seeped in the ocean, a local fisherman leader told the reporter. The oil, he said, was “preying, killing, all the eggs, all the marine species.”