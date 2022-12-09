Peru’s Ousted President Castillo Appears In Court For Rebellion And Conspiracy Charges

Ousted Peru's President, Pedro Castillo appeared in court for charges of rebellion and conspiracy while his successor Dina Boluarte who is Peru's first female leader, pledged to set the country on a new course and has plans to bring a truce after months of political turmoil. The court is expected to decide if Peru’s ousted president Castillo would be held in preliminary detention as he faces charges for “breaching constitutional order” after his failed attempt on December 7 to close congress and rule by decree until new elections.

His precipitous fall from power came just hours later as the court accused him of staging a coup and had voted overwhelmingly to remove him in a scheduled impeachment vote, thwarting his last-ditch attempt to hold on to power. Since 2018, two previous presidents have been forced out of Congress. The Peru president who has been ousted recently had won a narrow election victory in June 2021 by just 44,000 votes.

Pedro Castillo's conspiracy exposed

Dina Boluarte, the 60-year-old lawyer, invited the leftist Mexican leader to visit Lima or hold a virtual meeting in her first meeting with the media on December 8. After winning the elections, she has promised to “reorient what has been done with the country” and has pledged to govern until the end of the term in 2026. Further, she added, it was a “democratically respectable” option.

After the most historic moment for the people of Peru, the world has also condemned Castillo's conspiracy, especially the US and the Organisation of American States. Bolivia’s president, Luis Arce has defined Castillo’s ousting as a symptom of the “constant harassment of anti-democratic elites against progressive governments”. Whereas, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador said " An atmosphere of “confrontation and hostility” had led Castillo to take decisions that ultimately served his opponents, and led to his removal from office," reported the Guardian. Mexico's ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy visited Castillo on 8 December at the police base, on the outskirts of Lima.

Late on 7 December, Castillo’s supporters clashed with riot police who used teargas to disperse them while others rejoiced at the dismissal of the president who had cycled through five cabinets, survived two impeachment attempts, and faces six investigations for alleged corruption and influence trafficking. Later on 8 December, the streets of Peru were calm as it was a scheduled public holiday. A housekeeper working in Lima’s Barranco neighbourhood, Rosita Tapia said, “I would have liked him to finish his five years, but he was very poorly advised,” reported the Guardian. Further, she added, “The people who have the power created this situation they pushed it to this point.” While talking about the whole situation she said that many people believed in him, but he didn't live up to our expectations.