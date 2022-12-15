Peru’s Supply Chain Of Medical Goods Faces Major Hindrances Amid Violent Protests

Widespread protests across the Southern American country of Peru have deeply impacted the distribution chain of vital medicinal and oxygen supplies to hospitals due to disruptions in transportation, according to the Peruvian Health Ministry. “Amid different protests and road blockages that are happening in the country and affecting deliveries of medicines and oxygen to healthcare institutions, medical oxygen is only enough for 12 days of daily use at the national level," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Sputnik.

As per the statement, hospitals across Peru have been put on high alert as the country undergoes a challenging humanitarian and social crisis following the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

"Distribution of these products has been affected by the current political and social situation, which makes it impossible to deliver medicines to their destination in time," the ministry reportedly stated, adding that the local authorities have been considering transporting medical supplies via air travel.

Protests have swamped the streets of Peru since the ousting and subsequent arrest of Pedro Castillo on December 7. After his replacement Vice President Dina Boluarte took over the top post, thousands of Castillo’s supporters held protests to demand a new round of elections, which were supposed to occur over two years later.

Peruvian government declares emergency

Taking cognizance of the growing unrest, the Peruvian government, on Wednesday announced a state of emergency for a period of 30 days in a bid to subdue the demonstrations. The state of emergency allows the police to search the residences of civilians without any official permission or legal order.

“The National Police with the support of the Armed Forces will ensure the control throughout the national territory of personal property and, above all, strategic infrastructure and the safety and well-being of all Peruvians,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Penaranda announced.