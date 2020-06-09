Colombia: Private Plane Owners Respond To Government's Call For Help Amid Coronavirus

Private planes in Colombia are helping the government ferry COVID-19 test samples from isolated rural areas in the country after President Ivan Duque requested for help from owners. According to reports, President Ivan Duque had called for help from private aircraft owners to help authorities transport doctors and medical care workers to the poorly connected villages in Colombia. Around 100 aircraft owners have reportedly responded to the government's call so far.

Colombia's rural areas are not connected with urban cities by roads, and those that are connected have been damaged or are not safe to transport test samples because of the ongoing rainy season in the country. After President Ivan called for help from private aircraft owners, many of them came forward to support the government amid pandemic. President Ivan has called the pilots of those planes 'silent heroes' for their thankless service in time of the crisis.

COVID-19 in Colombia

Colombia is one of the worst affected countries in South America in terms of coronavirus infections. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded over 40,800 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 1,373 people have lost their lives. Colombia is facing a looming economic crisis due to the lockdown as a large number of people in the country continue to work in the unorganised sector. Even though Colombia has allowed some sectors to resume work, there are still many who are struggling to put food on the table.

The lockdown was imposed in Colombia on March 25 and was later extended on three different occasions by the authorities. As per reports, the majority of schools, universities will remain closed throughout June and July. The online classes for students will continue until July 31. Domestic and international travel in the country will remain suspended until June 31, according to reports.

