President Droupadi Murmu Pays Floral Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi In Suriname

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid floral tributes along with her Suriname's counterpart Chan Santokhi to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here at the capital city of Suriname. Murmu arrived in Suriname on Sunday on a three-day state visit - her first since assuming office in July last year.

"President Droupadi Murmu along with President @CSantokhi of Suriname paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Paramaribo," her office tweeted.

She also paid respects at Arya Diwaker Mandir and Shri Vishnu Mandir in Paramaribo, Suriname. President Murmu also paid homage at the monument of 'Gevallen Helden 1902' in Paramaribo. The monument stands as a reminder of the struggle for workers’ rights and social justice in Suriname’s history. She also visited a museum in Paramaribo.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Lalla Rookh Museum in Paramaribo. The museum’s collection includes artefacts and relics that reveal many facets of the arduous journey undertaken by the Hindustani community to Suriname 150 years ago from India," her office tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Murmu was conferred with Suriname's highest civilian award by President Chandrikapersad Santokhi to honour the deep-rooted bilateral ties. She dedicated the honour to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries.