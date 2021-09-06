Last Updated:

Sanitation Worker Acts Quickly To Save A Child From Being Run Over, Video Goes Viral

In a positive story, a sanitation worker was responsible for saving the life of a young boy, who was running on the road, he was acknowledged for his heroic act

Sanitation worker

A sanitation worker recently saved the life of a young boy who was running down the street. Later the man was acknowledged for his heroic act. According to local media sources, the incident occurred in Rolandia, Brazil. The child's grandfather made the mistake of leaving their house's gate open. Lucas, the young boy in the video, walked through the gate and waited for a garbage truck to pass before crossing the street.

Lucas was pulled aside by the sanitation worker barely in time

Lucas walked to the other side of the street after the garbage truck came to a halt in the middle of the street, but he couldn't see a vehicle arriving from the right side at full speed. He was pulled aside by the sanitation worker barely in time. The video was shared on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman. He wrote, "If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling..."

As it was shared one day ago, the video has received approx 7,000 retweets and 61 thousand likes. It also invited a huge number of comments where the sanitation worker was appreciated by the netizens. One person wrote, "There are heroes everywhere. That’s beautiful. Funny how cops body cams always work when they are saving someone but don’t when they shoot someone. Anyone else notice that?"

Another Twitter user commented, "He saved the boy's life. And saved the other driver from a lifetime of regret! It wouldn't have been the driver's fault, but the guilt would still be there. The man is an absolute hero!!!" One person Twitted Mahatma Gandhi's quote, "You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. — Mahatma Gandhi."

A railway employee who saved a child

In a similar case, a railway employee named Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child from being crushed to death by a speeding train and prevented a fatal tragedy in Maharashtra. The incident occurred at Mumbai's Vangani railway station on April 17.

