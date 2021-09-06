Sanitation Worker Acts Quickly To Save A Child From Being Run Over, Video Goes Viral

A sanitation worker recently saved the life of a young boy who was running down the street. Later the man was acknowledged for his heroic act. According to local media sources, the incident occurred in Rolandia, Brazil. The child's grandfather made the mistake of leaving their house's gate open. Lucas, the young boy in the video, walked through the gate and waited for a garbage truck to pass before crossing the street.

Lucas walked to the other side of the street after the garbage truck came to a halt in the middle of the street, but he couldn't see a vehicle arriving from the right side at full speed. He was pulled aside by the sanitation worker barely in time. The video was shared on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman. He wrote, "If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling..."

If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling… pic.twitter.com/lVG44aSnco — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 5, 2021

As it was shared one day ago, the video has received approx 7,000 retweets and 61 thousand likes. It also invited a huge number of comments where the sanitation worker was appreciated by the netizens. One person wrote, "There are heroes everywhere. That’s beautiful. Funny how cops body cams always work when they are saving someone but don’t when they shoot someone. Anyone else notice that?"

There are heroes everywhere. That’s beautiful. Funny how cops body cams always work when they are saving someone but don’t when they shoot someone. Anyone else notice that? — Henry (@mailmanhenryb) September 5, 2021

the car would have at least clipped the boy, who would have run right into a passing car, which probably wouldn’t have been fatal but also would not have been pretty…in any case, the guy who saved him from certain physical and emotional trauma should be wearing a cape. — Jim (@Jim98768131) September 5, 2021

Another Twitter user commented, "He saved the boy's life. And saved the other driver from a lifetime of regret! It wouldn't have been the driver's fault, but the guilt would still be there. The man is an absolute hero!!!" One person Twitted Mahatma Gandhi's quote, "You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty. — Mahatma Gandhi."

I spent 30+ years in the solid waste business and know of many instances when someone on the crew or a lone driver saved a life. Sanitation workers so often don’t get the respect they deserve but some of the finest people I know do these tough jobs — Guy Boero (@BoeroGuy) September 5, 2021

You guys deserve more pay and respect than you get. I always try and greet sanitation workers with reverence when I see them — if it was ride or die, you shouldve been dead now (@KingKaffeJoe) September 5, 2021

I mean. The kid was relatively far away, he was moving quickly, and he was on a different horizontal plane, and the guy still caught him. Absolutely amazing attention skills, situational awareness, and physical ability. Kid just got his life back. — Rachel Howell (@RachelH87820281) September 5, 2021

He saved the boy's life. And saved the other driver from a lifetime of regret! It wouldn't have been the driver's fault, but the guilt would still be there. The man is an absolute hero!!! — Alice Carol (@ackraemer) September 5, 2021

You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.

— Mahatma Gandhi — QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) September 5, 2021

A railway employee who saved a child

In a similar case, a railway employee named Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child from being crushed to death by a speeding train and prevented a fatal tragedy in Maharashtra. The incident occurred at Mumbai's Vangani railway station on April 17.

A Good Samaritan:



At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child.



We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty. pic.twitter.com/V6QrxFIIY0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2021

