Last Updated:

See Photos: Cyclone's Fury Claims 31 Lives In Brazil, Leaves Thousands Without Homes

Flooding from a cyclone in southern Brazil washed away houses, killing at least 31 people and leaving 2,300 homeless, authorities said on Wednesday.

South America
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
1/10
Image: AP

Flooding from a cyclone in southern Brazil washed away houses, trapped motorists in vehicles and swamped streets in several cities.

Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
2/10
Image: AP

More than 60 cities have been battered since Monday night by the storm, which has been Rio Grande do Sul state's deadliest, Governor Eduardo Leite said.

Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
3/10
Image: AP

“The fly-over we just did, shows the dimension of an absolutely out of the ordinary event,” Leite said in a video posted on the state's social media accounts. 

Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
4/10
Image: AP

Videos shot by rescue teams Tuesday and published by the online news site G1 had shown some families on the top of their houses pleading for help as rivers overflowed their banks.

Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
5/10
Image: AP

Leite said Wednesday that the death toll had reached 31, and state emergency authorities said at least 2,300 people were made homeless. Another 3,000 had to temporarily evacuate their houses.

Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
6/10
Image: AP

In Mucum, a city of about 50,000 residents, rescuers found 15 bodies in a single house. Once the storm had passed, residents discovered a trail of destruction along the river.

Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
7/10
Image: AP

The Mucum city hall advised residents on Tuesday to seek out supplies to meet their needs for the next 72 hours. Other towns called on their citizens with boats to help with rescue efforts.

Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
8/10
Image: AP

Many of the victims died from electrical shock, or were trapped in vehicles, online news site G1 reported. One woman died as she was swept away during a rescue attempt.

Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
9/10
Image: AP

Search and rescue teams have focused on the Taquari Valley, about 150 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the state capital, Porto Alegre, where most of the victims and damage were recorded.

Flooding in southern Brazil, September 2023
10/10
Image: AP

More heavy rains were expected to hit the state’s center-south region, while possibly sparing worst-hit areas. Authorities maintained three flooding alerts for the Jacui, Cai and Taquari rivers.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Pearls, pink saree and power suits: World leaders arrive in style at G20 Summit; See pics

Pearls, pink saree and power suits: World leaders arrive in style at G20 Summit; See pics
'Proud Hindu' Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty pray for world peace at Akshardham | In Pics

'Proud Hindu' Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty pray for world peace at Akshardham | In Pics