South Africa Extends National State Of Disaster By Another Month, Until March 15

The South African cabinet extended the country’s national state of disaster by one more month until March 15. With this, the country will complete one year since the national state of disaster was first implemented last year in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it will be officially extended from February 15 to March 15 by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma.

Current situation in South Africa

The restrictions are kept in place to prevent the virus from spreading. Anybody who violates the rules can be fined or imprisoned. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, South Africa has a total of 1,482,412 cases with 47,145 fatalities. In the month of December, another variant of the coronavirus was detected in the region. The new South Africa variant of the virus, 501.V2, is reported to be more contagious and has quickly become dominant in many areas of the resurgence. Several hospitals and medical centres reported a huge rise in admissions.

Read: South Africa Scraps AstraZeneca Vaccine, Will Give J&J Jabs

Meanwhile, South Africa will be giving the unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its front-line health care workers beginning next week. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that South Africa has scrapped plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because it “does not prevent mild to moderate disease” of the variant that has spread widely in South Africa. He further said, “The roll-out of vaccination will proceed in the form of an implementation study with the partnership of the Medical Research Council and the National Department of Health vaccination sites across the country”.

Read: Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Teams, Lahore Weather Update

According to Mkhize, this will provide valuable information about the pandemic in the post-vaccination community. Also, this will ensure early identification of breakthrough infections. The vaccine campaign aims on vaccinating 40 million people in South Africa by the end of the year. As per the reports by AP, the country will be using Pfizer vaccine and others.

Read: South Africa 'Furious' With Australia's Tour Withdrawal, ICC Asked To Intervene For Truce

Also Read: Centre: 'No Evidence Of Presence Of South Africa Variant Of Coronavirus In India Till Now'

(Image Credits: AP)