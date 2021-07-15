South Africa Looting: Government Begins Deployment Of 25000 Troops After Unrest

The South African army has begun deploying 25,000 troops on July 15 to assist police in quelling the violence sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. The South African National Defence Force has also called up all of its reserve force of 12,000 troops. The government has been using buses, trucks, aeroplanes and helicopters to mobilise the large deployment of troops to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal province.

After the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, violent riots rattled South Africa. More than 1,700 people have been arrested and 72 people have died in the unrest. From chaotic stampedes to loot of electric appliances, food, liquor and clothes from stores, horrific scenes have emerged from South Africa. The protests ravaged last week in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal areas which later escalated into a spree of theft in township areas.

The troops stood at the large Maponya mall in Soweto and the armed patrols have brought stability to Gauteng. The unrest, however, continued Thursday in KwaZulu-Natal. The people attacked shopping centres, factories and warehouses. Volunteer groups meanwhile, cleaned up shattered glass and debris from shops that had been stormed and looted in Johannesburg’s Soweto, Alexandra and Vosloorus areas.

As violent riots rattled the country, the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in a televised address on July 12 said that the police and army would restore order and he appealed to the citizens to work together for peace. The South Africa President urged the citizens to refrain from posting any content on social media that has the potential to escalate violence in the region. It is worth mentioning that the violence erupted last week in KwaZulu-Natal province after the imprisonment of former South African president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. Jacob Zuma was convicted of defying a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption when he was in the office from 2009 to 2018.

