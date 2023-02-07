Southern Peru: Landslide Triggered By Steady Rains Kills At Least 36; Rescue Ops Underway

At least 36 have died in landslides in southern Peru, Arequipa region, after a landslide on Monday, said authorities, reported Independent. Further, the Peruvian authorities have warned that the death toll could rise in the region. The landslide was triggered by the steady rains that swept mud, water, and rocks into several villages in southern Peru, as per the Peruvian authorities.

"36 bodies had been recovered in a remote sector called Miski, said Wilson Gutierrez, a civil defense official in the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality in Camana province," reported Independent.

Landslide in Peru

Among the deceased were five people who were riding in a van and were pushed into a river due to the landslide. The officials have asked for heavy machinery to clear the debris blocking three kilometers of a road. At least 630 homes have been destroyed due to the landslides which have hit bridges, irrigation canals, and roads.