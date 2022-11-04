Spanish Airports Shut Down, France On Alert As Rogue Chinese Rocket Crashes Onto Earth

Airports across Spain shut their airspace on Friday, November 4 in fear of an 'out-of-control' 20-tonne Chinese rocket making its way back to the Earth. Flights between Balearics and the UK were said to be the worst affected, while delays at Barcelona Airport are expected to last through the day.

The rocket, which was rumoured to be landing in Spain, eventually ended up in the South Pacific Ocean, Mirror reported. However, in anticipation of the charred remnants of the rocket booster plunging uncontrollably, the departure and arrival of flights into and out of Tarragona, Ibiza, and Reus were grounded, according to reports, which further state that other regions, including La Rioja, Castilla, and Leon, have also been affected.

Moreover, the airport in Marseille, France, was also put on high alert. Notably, the rocket was scheduled to enter the Earth's atmosphere early on Saturday, but the impact has been advanced to this Friday.

“Once again, the People’s Republic of China is taking unnecessary risks with the uncontrolled rocket stage reentry of their Long March 5B rocket stage. They did not share specific trajectory information which is needed to predict landing zones and reduce risk,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement released Friday morning, CNN reported.

Spanish Airports go into lockdown

On Friday, Spanish air traffic controllers tweeted: “Eurocontrol has informed us about the non-controlled re-entry of a Chinese rocket into the Earth’s atmosphere. Rate Zero has been established for certain parts of Spanish airspace and that could affect air traffic by way of delays and diversions.”

#USSPACECOM can confirm the People’s Republic of China Long March 5B #CZ5B rocket re-entered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean at 4:01am MDT/10:01 UTC on 11/4. For details on the uncontrolled reentry’s impact location, we once again refer you to the #PRC. — U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) November 4, 2022

A spokesman for Catalonia’s Civil Protection Agency confirmed: “Due to the risk associated with the passage of the CZ-5B space object crossing Spanish airspace, flights have been completely restricted from 9.38 am to 10.18 am in Catalonia and other communities. Airports and other organisations have already been informed.”

The rocket reentered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean just after 6 a.m. ET, according to the US Space Command, which is part of the Department of Defense, CNN reported.