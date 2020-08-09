Spanish Bishop Pedro Casaldaliga Who Defended Indigenous People Dies Aged 92

On August 8, the Spanish bishop Pedro Casaldaliga died at the age of 92. He was a passionate defender of the people of the Amazon. According to reports, the Prelature of Sao Felix do Araguaia in the state of Mato Grosso announced that he passed away in the morning at hospital in Batatais which is near Sao Paulo.

Brazilians mourn over the demise of their Bishop

Reports suggest that he had been in the Intensive Care Unit due to respiratory problems and was suffering from Parkinson's disease. Bishop Pedro Casaldaliga was born in the year 1928 in Balsareny in Catalonia. He was made a priest in 1952. While the country was under a military dictatorship, he went on a mission to Sao Felix do Araguaia in the year 1968. He supported the landless and indigenous people and opposed the regime and even the wealthy landowning class. He also opposed the Vatican.

Bishop Pedro Casaldaliga was one of the founders of the Pastoral Land Commission and the Indigenous Missionary Council. These two were the key bodies in the struggle against the agrarian reforms. Bishop lived his life under the constant threat of hired killers which were sent by the large landowners. According to reports, Bishop Casaldaliga was called to Rome in the year 1998. There he underwent a tough interrogation by the then Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who seven years later became Pope Benedict XVI.

Reports suggest that during the end of the last month, Casaldaliga and 150 other Brazilian bishops signed an open letter criticizing the extreme right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro. They reprimanded his "incompetence" and his "inability" to manage the coronavirus health crisis. The novel coronavirus has caused nearly 100,000 deaths in Brazil.

