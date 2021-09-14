Sputnik Light Shows Up To 83.7% Efficacy Against COVID Among Elderly: Study

A new study has shown up to 83.7% efficacy of Sputnik Light, the first component of Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine. According to the study, Sputnik Light has shown 78.6 to 83.7% general efficacy among elderly citizens aged between 60 to 79 years.

The researchers have suggested that Sputnik V has shown higher efficacy than efficacy demonstrated by most two-component vaccines. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced the publication of a study conducted in the Argentine province of Buenos Aires.

The study showing the Sputnik V vaccine efficacy was published by The Lancet in the EClinical Medicine. According to the study, Sputnik Light has shown efficacy of 82.1 to 87.6% against hospitalisations. The component of Sputnik V has shown 78.6 to 83.7% efficacy among elderly people aged between 60 to 79 years. The results of the study have been determined by the calculations based on the data collected by the Ministry of Health of Buenos Aires province from more than 40,000 people.

According to the study, 415,995 participants received the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Of them, 40,387 participants belonged to the 60 to 79 age group, and the researchers compared them to 38,978 unvaccinated people. For the study, the 60-79 age group was split into two subgroups of 60 to 69 years and 70 to 79 years. The researchers in the study mentioned that they did not include participants above the age of 80 years as more than 95% of the people were already vaccinated by 1 May 2021, and only a small number of unvaccinated people were available for comparison.

As per a press release from the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sputnik Light, the first component of Sputnik V, has shown effectiveness against all new strains of COVID, as proven by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests. The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform which proves to be safe and effective and has no long-term side effects, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in its press release.

