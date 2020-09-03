Last Updated:

Storm Nana Moving Towards Belize, Could Become Hurricane Before Landfall

On Wednesday, Tropical Storm Nana headed westwards just off the coast of Honduras and is expected to strike the tiny nation of Belize.

On Wednesday, Tropical Storm Nana headed westwards just off the coast of Honduras and is expected to strike the tiny nation of Belize. The US National Hurricane Center confirmed that Nana was was located about 215 miles (345 kilometers) east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh).

The Center informed that the tropical storm Nana is continuing westward toward the coast of Belize and could become a hurricane before landfall in Belize.

NHC issues hurricane warning

According to the NHC, Storm Nana is expected to bring hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge to areas near the coast of Belize. A hurricane warning has been put in effect. It added that the preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. 

The tropical storm conditions are expected in Belize, Guatamala, and the Yukatan peninsula of Mexico by Wednesday night. NHC stated that heavy rainfall with isolated maximum amounts as high as 8 to 12 inches could result in flash flooding in Belize, Guatamala, and portions of southeastern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula. 

Storm Nana was moving at 16 mph (26 kmh) and is expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday (local time).

