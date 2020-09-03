Storm Nana Moving Towards Belize, Could Become Hurricane Before Landfall

On Wednesday, Tropical Storm Nana headed westwards just off the coast of Honduras and is expected to strike the tiny nation of Belize. The US National Hurricane Center confirmed that Nana was was located about 215 miles (345 kilometers) east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh).

The Center informed that the tropical storm Nana is continuing westward toward the coast of Belize and could become a hurricane before landfall in Belize.

Here are the 11 AM EDT Key Messages for #Nana. For more see https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB. pic.twitter.com/UlFXUMri8c — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2020

NHC issues hurricane warning

According to the NHC, Storm Nana is expected to bring hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge to areas near the coast of Belize. A hurricane warning has been put in effect. It added that the preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Tropical Storm #Nana Advisory 6A: Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Reports Nana Has Changed Little in Strength. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2020

Here are the 9/2 4 PM CDT Key Messages for #Nana, expected to be near hurricane strength at landfall Thursday AM. Tropical storm conditions expected in warning areas tonight. Heavy rainfall, flash flooding possible in Belize, Guatemala, portions of SE Mexico & Yucatan Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/QTBoinb2Co — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2020

Tropical Storm #Nana Advisory 7: Nana Continuing Westward Toward the Coast of Belize. Could Become a Hurricane Before Landfall. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2020

The tropical storm conditions are expected in Belize, Guatamala, and the Yukatan peninsula of Mexico by Wednesday night. NHC stated that heavy rainfall with isolated maximum amounts as high as 8 to 12 inches could result in flash flooding in Belize, Guatamala, and portions of southeastern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Storm Nana was moving at 16 mph (26 kmh) and is expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday (local time).

