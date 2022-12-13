Struggle In Peru's Rural Areas Gives Rise To Protests Against New President Dina Boluarte

Quick links:
The protest in Peru became violent as many demanded the resignation of Peru's new President Dina Boluarte.
The Police responded to the incident by throwing tear gas at the protestors and used barricades to block them.
The protestors were more visible in Andahuaylas, a remote rural Andean community. According to AP, the protestors were supporters of ousted President, Pedro Castillo.
In Lima, the protestors threw stones at the Peruvian security forces in response to the tear gases thrown by the police.
The protest escalated in Lima on Monday. The protestors didn't stop after numerous attempts made by the security forces to curtail the protest.
The protest erupted after Peru's congress voted to remove former president Pedro Castillo on Wednesday. Dina Boluarte replaced him as the new President shortly after.
The removal of Castillo took place after it was reported that the former president tried to dissolve the legislation, ahead of the congress planning to vote him out.
Thousands of supporters of the former Peruvian President took to streets and hurled stones at the police.
The protestors were in disarray after the tear gases were thrown at them and people were seen covering their faces to prevent the effects of the tear gas.