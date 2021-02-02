'This Is My Passion': Venezuelan Biker Performs Aerobics Stunts Amid COVID-19 Restriction

A Venezuelan stuntman Pedro Aldana, amid the COVID-19 restrictions takes to the desolated streets to perform what he calls ‘his passion, art, and work’—a motorcycle acrobatic show. Trick rider trick Aldana, despite lack of police’s permit, flouts pandemic lockdown and leaves his viewers, that watch cooped in their balconies completely stunned as he performs the head turner stunt riding on his two-wheeler on the slippery roads in tropical rains. The talented performer attracted hundreds of spectators before covid hit the country, and held motorcycle stunt shows in dark alleys, obscure locations, and empty garages, away from the city’s hustle-bustle.

Speaking to Associated Press, the popular street stuntman clad in wild checkered clothes and dyed green hair, as the reporter describes, talks about his incessant passion for the daring feat. Dubbed as “Pedro Locura,” Spanish for “Crazy Pedro,” the man popular for his speed, agility, and expertise in dangerous acrobatic stunts said: “This is my hobby, my art," inspiring the movement amongst the bike lovers and youngsters in Venezuela. "This is my passion and my work,” he added, explaining how he took interest in teaching the basic mechanics about the two-wheeler to the young fans that turn to him to ace the sport. The self-driven Venezuelan has a like-minded clan, who, together host motorcycle stunt shows at high speed, usually acing tricks such as dangling on one foot, wheezing, headstand burnouts, power circles among other popular tricks.

[Awards and medals won by motorcycle stuntman Pedro Aldana. Credit: AP]

[Motorcycle stuntman Pedro Aldana. Credit: AP]

Stunting for livelihood

“They turn tight circles in a group, each rider hopping from a normal seated position to sidesaddle while the front wheel is sky-high,” the Associated Press reporters described. However, in a different perspective to the sport, the group depends on the stunting for their livelihood, that suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the recent outbreak, Venezuela implemented a nationwide lockdown to control the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, broadcaster DPA cited Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as saying. The country also introduced the radical quarantine measures as it prepared to begin the mass vaccination drive after it reached a deal for 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V.

