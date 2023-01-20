Three Airports Suspend Operation In Peru Due To Runway Breach & Destruction Amid Protests

At least three Peruvian airports, Ayacucho, Jaén, and Juliaca were shut down on January 20 due to the ongoing protests that turned deadly as demonstrators clashed with the police. The closure of the airports impacted the operations of three airlines, Sky Airline, JetSMART, and LATAM Peru, according to the reports. The demonstrations were started after the former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo tried a failed Coup d’État within the country, which led to his arrest. The government in Peru was dissolved leading to political turmoil. Peru’s first president, who hails from a rural Andean background was removed from office last month. As the state of emergency was declared, vice president, Dina Boluarte, took office temporarily.

Police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators following the ouster of President Dina Boluarte. People gathered at the scene travelling from remote Andean regions. As many as 55 people were killed in the unrest. The violence and protests halted the operations of the country's civil aviation industry. Previously, nearly five airports, Andahuaylas (ANS), Arequipa (AQP), Juliaca (JUL), Cuzco (CUZ), and Ayacucho (AYP), were forced to close down, grounding the flights.

Peruvian authorities secured airport operations

Several airports including the Andahuaylas, Cuzco, and Arequipa were damaged by protestors and the runway was also destroyed, according to local reports. Damage was also inflicted on the air traffic control offices, perimeter fences, safety signs, and more.

At the Lima Airport Partners (LAP), the administrator of the airport introduced new safety measures to ensure the safety of the passengers as the demonstrators stormed the runway. According to a joint statement released by the Airport authorities, International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Airport Council International (ACI), and the Latin American, as well as Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA), involved the Peruvian authorities to secure airport operations and ensure the safety of citizens.

Peru has declared an emergency in several parts of the country, including capital Lima. Protests have broken out in the South American nation following the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo. Castillo's arrest led to his supporters taking over the streets calling for the resignation of his successor Dina Boularte. The emergency is in effect for 30 days, according to Euronews. This will allow the country's military to assume more powers than usual to stifle protests.