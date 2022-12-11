Last Updated:

'Unstable' Lascar Volcano Becomes Active, Chilean Officials Issues Yellow Alert

A safety warning was issued by Chilean officials after the Lascar volcano erupted a giant cloud of smoke comprising volcanic ash and hot gases up to 20,000 ft.

In South America, a safety warning was issued by Chilean officials after the Lascar volcano erupted a giant cloud of smoke comprising of volcanic ash and hot gases up to twenty thousand feet into the sky on Saturday. The Lascar volcano is located in the Andes and erupted on 10th December, followed by minor earth tremors. 

As per BBC, there have been no reports of damage in the surrounding area so far, and an initial green warning has been raised to a yellow warning. According to Chile's National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin), the yellow warning means a "volcano is unstable", reported BBC. 

South America's Lascar Volcano activates

The volcano that erupted on Saturday has now a Yellow warning which classifies it as unstable. However, the experts are continuously monitoring the site for minor explosions and appearances of smoke, according to Sernageomin. 

The first activity was noticed at midday by the residents of Talabre, Antofagasta which is a small town located less than 12 km away from the volcano, reported BBC. Even though no homes around the premises have been damaged, Authorities have set up a no-entry perimeter 5km from the volcano's crater, as a precautionary measure. 

