'Unstable' Lascar Volcano Becomes Active, Chilean Officials Issues Yellow Alert

In South America, a safety warning was issued by Chilean officials after the Lascar volcano erupted a giant cloud of smoke comprising of volcanic ash and hot gases up to twenty thousand feet into the sky on Saturday. The Lascar volcano is located in the Andes and erupted on 10th December, followed by minor earth tremors.

As per BBC, there have been no reports of damage in the surrounding area so far, and an initial green warning has been raised to a yellow warning. According to Chile's National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin), the yellow warning means a "volcano is unstable", reported BBC.

Tenía un gas, el gigante de la cordillera de #Antofagasta el #Lascar anoche, tras un fuerte sismo de 5.6, liberó presión.

Preocupación en la gente del pueblo de Camar.

Ahora vuelve a dormir...espero. pic.twitter.com/eNyXKla3BN — Alexis Bolbaran (@AlexisBolbaran) December 10, 2022

Los #satélites nos permiten estudiar la #erupción del #Láscar. Este gif animado con imágenes RAMMB-CIRA (GOES-16) muestra la dispersión de la nube eruptiva hacia el suroeste (206°). Una reconstrucción temporal (isocronas) nos indica una velocidad de dispersión de 82+/-10 km/h. pic.twitter.com/ttgHVMKT1R — Jorge Eduardo Romero Moyano (@jeromerovolcan) December 11, 2022

VOLCÁN LÁSCAR 🌋 | Elevan el nivel de alerta técnica a Amarilla 🟡.



Según @Sernageomin, en un nuevo Reporte Especial de Actividad Volcánica (REAV), el cambio de nivel de alerta al #Láscar aumenta a Amarilla tomando en consideración al pulso eruptivo informado con anterioridad. pic.twitter.com/B6pSBuclhb — Red Geocientífica de Chile (@RedGeoChile) December 10, 2022

South America's Lascar Volcano activates

The volcano that erupted on Saturday has now a Yellow warning which classifies it as unstable. However, the experts are continuously monitoring the site for minor explosions and appearances of smoke, according to Sernageomin.

The first activity was noticed at midday by the residents of Talabre, Antofagasta which is a small town located less than 12 km away from the volcano, reported BBC. Even though no homes around the premises have been damaged, Authorities have set up a no-entry perimeter 5km from the volcano's crater, as a precautionary measure.