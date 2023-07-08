Uruguay's Capital Has 10 Days Of Water Left, A Few More If They Mix In Seawater

Uruguay’s capital Montevideo is just days away from running out of drinking water as the South American nation struggles to come out of its worst drought in 74 years. The government officials have told the residents that they have seven to ten days of drinking water left, local reports said. Montevideo is a metropolis and a home to more than 1.3 million people.

The recent development came as the Latin American nations continue to grapple with a multi-year drought and high temperatures that have drained the city’s crucial water reservoirs. The scarcity of water has triggered protests across the city. The situation is so dire that the state-run water company has begun drilling wells in the centre of the capital to get access to the groundwater. According to Telegraph UK, locals are frustrated because state-owned water company, Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE) has begun mixing salty water with fresh water to stretch supplies till June. The mixing of water has triggered health concerns for the vulnerable sections of the population.

Freshwater crises on land where water is a fundamental right

The water crisis has become a major political crisis since Uruguay is the only country in Latin America to have achieved quasi-universal access to safe drinking water. This means that everyone in the country has easy access to water that is free from contamination. This access is guaranteed to all its citizens as a fundamental right that was enshrined in the constitution by a constitutional amendment that was passed in 2005. While the country’s health minister assured the residents that mixed water was not a risk to most people, she advised those suffering from hypertension, kidney disease and other ailments to stop using tap water.

The experts are blaming the Argi-businesses for hogging all the fresh water insisting that the share of water for human consumption is “tiny”. “Almost 80 per cent of our freshwater goes to the agricultural and forestry sector, so we can certainly say water resource exploitation is very high in Uruguay,” biologist and environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff told DW. “Because so much water is used in industry, the amount of water for personal use and nature is obviously very limited,” she added.

In light of all this, in June, Uruguay’s government declared a water emergency. The government not only exempted taxes on bottled water but also ordered the construction of a new reservoir. However, the situation has worsened since then. President Luis Lacalle Pou insisted that his government is “hurrying all the works and trying to continue looking for alternative sources”.