Venezuela Govt & Opposition Sign Joint Agreement In Latest Move To End Political Deadlock

In a bid to pull Venezuela out of the political turmoil that it has endured in recent years, the country’s government and opposition have joined forces by issuing a collective statement. According to BBC, the two engaged in talks in Mexico and appealed for the release of billions of dollars of funds that have been frozen abroad.

The step was taken in order to collect funds for social projects channeled towards education, food and healthcare in the country, and comes after multiple botched attempts of bringing an end to Venezuela’s political stalemate. In light of the move, the United States has announced that it will permit US-based oil company Chevron to resume a limited number of operations in Venezuela.

On Saturday, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control released Venezuela General License 41. The license allows Chevron to “resume limited natural resource extraction operations in Venezuela,” as per a press release. However, it can be revoked at any given time, and all the profits made will be used to repay debt to Chevron, instead of being given to Venezuela’s government, CNN reported while citing a senior official.

“GL 41 authorizes activity related to Chevron’s joint ventures in Venezuela only, and does not authorize other activity with PdVSA. Other Venezuela-related sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States remain in place; the United States will vigorously enforce these sanctions and will continue to hold accountable any actor that engages in corruption, violates U.S. laws, or abuses human rights in Venezuela,” the release said.

A brief look at the Venezuela crisis

After Nicolás Maduro’s presidency began in 2013, Venezuela witnessed an increasingly authoritarian atmosphere. As Maduro launched a crackdown on activists of the opposition, the United States sanctioned his regime and Venezuela received Juan Guaidó as its interim president in 2019.

Since then, the political deadlock has continued to exist, despite multiple attempts to restore stability. Fast forward to the present day, Venezuela’s government and the opposition have found common ground through an agreement, thanks to Norway acting as a mediator. The agreement will help the release of funds that have been frozen abroad by foreign banks since allegations of irregularities erupted after the 2018 elections.