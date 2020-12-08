Venezuela: Maduro Coalition Claims A 'sweeping Win' In National Assembly Polls

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's political alliance on December 7 declared a sweeping victory in the congressional elections, which, his US-backed political rival Juan Guaido, alleged as ‘fraud’. "We have had a tremendous and gigantic electoral victory", said Maduro from the presidential palace of Miraflores on state television. Further, the Venezuelan president and his allies celebrated the party’s win in the campaign command in downtown Caracas despite a boycott from the opposition parties that supported the National Assembly led by Guaido, according to sources of AP.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the voter turnout had remained low, as the opposition party supporters had appealed to people to stay at home and called the elections fraudulent and undemocratic. Of the total 80 percent ballots counted so far, Maduro’s coalition secured 67.6 percent of the ballots, according to a statement by Venezuela’s National Electoral Council. This implied that the major political institutions in the country were now under the direct control of the President. Meanwhile, the opposition contender that had rivalled Mudaro’s administration and had attempted to overthrow his regime for two-year managed to secure only bleak 18 percent of the vote from total 31 percent turnout, National Electoral Council (CNE) President Indira Alfonzo reportedly said.

[Opposition leader Juan Guaido and locals reacted to President Maduro's political alliance claiming a sweeping victory. Credit: AP]

[Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's political alliance claimed a sweeping victory in elections. Credit: AP]

"Time has come to vote for peace, for the country, for the future,” Maduro told supporters ahead of the elections.

Rival inflicted 'cruelty, pain'

Meanwhile, his rival took to Twitter and wrote, “How’s Maduro’s fraud going? Failed”. With the health crisis that has pushed the country's resources to the brink, Venezuelans have been desperately looking up to a strong leader to lead response for securing the country's future. Since 2019, Venezuela has hit a record 4,000 percent inflation that has worsened amid the pandemic. Maduro told reporters outside the Caracas' main military barracks that he was determined to put an end to the domination of fraudulent party in the legislative assembly, adding, that he would overthrow his rival who had inflicted cruelty, pain, and suffering on the country. Meanwhile, critics alleged that the Venezuelan President had rigged the elections.

RT @ConCiliaFlores: To continue to guarantee the supreme happiness of the people. To once again legitimize our democratic system. This 6D, exercise your right to vote ♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ye2vpd60DD — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) December 6, 2020

