The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported on Tuesday that Venezuela had received seven million doses of the Sputnik Light booster vaccine, marking the largest single-time global supply of the one-shot vaccination, as per the reports of Sputnik. It claims that international demand for Sputnik Light is growing as more countries use it as a standalone vaccination and universal booster for other vaccines.

RDIF stated that to improve the efficiency of Omicron vaccinations, they advise using a Sputnik Light booster. It also stated that that evidence from other countries employing Sputnik Light has demonstrated its effectiveness as a universal booster, citing Argentina as one example.

Successful as a universal booster

In Argentina, a combination of Sputnik Light and other vaccines was shown to be successful as a universal booster, eliciting a higher antibody and T-cell response than a two-shot homologous regimen, according to Sputnik. A combination of Sputnik Light with vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna, and Cansino was tested in 5 provinces and found that each combination with Sputnik Light provided a higher antibody titer on the 14th day after administering a second dose when compared to the original homogenous.

According to the official website of Sputnik V, data from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, Argentina suggests that among the elderly people, nearly 40,000 adults aged around 60 to 79 years old, Sputnik Light has a solo efficacy of 78.6% to 83.7%, which is higher than the efficacy of numerous two-dose vaccinations.

70% efficacy rate against infection from the Delta variant

The RDIF also stated that the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine has a 70% efficacy rate against infection from the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the first three months following a standalone vaccination, increasing to 83% when administered as a booster dose. In mid-December, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Centre, which developed the Sputnik vaccine, stated that a thorough vaccination protocol will provide more than 83% protection against Omicron in large-scale research, according to Sputnik. The Russian made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been approved in 71 countries, covering a total population of four billion people, which is more than half of the world's population.

