Venezuela Sentences 2 Former US Soldiers Over Failed Beach Attack Against Maduro

A court in Venezuela sentenced two former United States special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in the failed attack to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. This news was announced by President Nicolás Maduro prosecutor Tarek William Saab via twitter, where he wrote "THEY ADMITTED THEIR RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FACTS”, adding that proceedings will continue against dozens of other defendants accused of assisting in the May raid. The former Green Berets, Luke Denman, and Airan Berry admitted to taking part in the May 4 operation orchestrated by a third former US soldier who remains in the United States, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, announced on Twitter.

Read: Court: Hugo Chávez's Former Nurse Hid Gold In Secret Vault

The operation “Operation Gideon” was launched from makeshift training camps in neighboring nations Colombia and left at least eight rebel soldiers dead while 66 were jailed. Former Green Beret named Jordan Goudreau, who operated a private, Florida-based security firm called Silverwork USA, claimed responsibility for the failed attack and had hired his two former army buddies to prepare a small cadre of deserting Venezuelan soldiers living at the makeshift camps.

Venezuelan prosecutors have ordered the arrest. He is believed to be in the US, where he also is under investigation for possibly violating arms trafficking laws in connection to the botched incursion. According to Tarek William Saab, both Denman and Berry, decorated former US service members were found guilty of conspiracy, trafficking in illegal arms and terrorism. But on the other side lawyers for the men said the hearing was marred by irregularities.

Read: Venezuelan Coalition Opposed To Maduro Rejects Upcoming Vote

Mr. Guaidó’s role

According to international media reports, on Venezuelan state television, the two men have been widely displayed by officials as proof of their long-held claims that the United States of America is on a mission to overthrowing Mr. Maduro’s socialist government. The incident also unleashed claims that Juan Guaidó, the Unites States-backed opposition leader, had authorized Mr. Goudreau to carry out the attack, through a signed agreement executed by two of Mr. Guaidó’s former political advisers.

(Image Credit-AP)

Read: Bolivia Creates Mobile Crematory Due To Unprecedented COVID-19 Pandemic

Read: US Offers $5M Bounty For Top Venezuela Judge, Maduro Ally