Venezuela Welcomes Second Iranian Tanker Carrying Gasoline Amid Growing Protests

The second of three ships from Iran, carrying gasoline to the fuel-starved Venezuela reached the country on Wednesday, September 30. The South American nation is in the midst of social unrest stirred by the lack of goods and services. As per reports, Venezuela has experienced more than 100 demonstrations in remote towns over the last 7 days.

Iranian tankers not enough

According to reports, while the protests have been relatively small in size, they have alarmed Venezuelan authorities who have responded by sending soldiers and police to suppress demonstrations.

The Iranian Tanker 'Forest' arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday, September 29. The Tanker was carrying 275,000 barrels of gasoline. The second Iranian tanker, named 'Fortune', entered Venezuelan waters on Wednesday, September 30. 'Faxon', the third Iranian tanker is still making its way to Venezuela and is expected to reach sometime over the weekend.

As per reports, Iván Freites, secretary of the United Front of Petroleum Workers of Venezuela and a Maduro critic has stated that while the gasoline from Iran is welcomed, it falls short of solving the country’s shortages. The South American nation’s domestic consumption is around 100,000 barrels a day and therefore the Iranian shipments do little to meet the ever-growing demand.

Freites added that he does not see an end in sight to the crippling fuel shortages because even though Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves, its refineries have been paralyzed due to a lack of investment and maintenance. As per reports, only the Cardon refinery is still operational and it produces just 20,000 barrels a day.

Meanwhile, the Maduro government has blamed Venezuela's fuel shortages on US sanctions. According to reports, Maduro believes that the sanctions are attempts on the past of US authorities to drive him out of power and replace him with opposition politician Juan Guaido.

(With AP inputs, Image: AP)

