Venezuela's State Oil Firm Tightens Grip On Independent Fuel Stations After Subsidy Reform

Weeks after cutting generous fuel subsidies, the Venezuelan state oil firm PDSVA reportedly told independent gas station operators that it can revoke their licenses ‘at any time’. The state-owned firm reportedly has a monopoly over the wholesale fuel distribution market and it also almost own all of the country’s 1,200 service stations.

However, with widespread shortages and service station being operated by private companies through commercial licenses, PDSVA threatened to revoke the licenses in a bid to allow the state to take the benefit of higher pump prices. According to an international media outlet, several people are already suffering the effects of years of price freezes that prevented fuel sales income from keeping up with the costs of maintaining their stations.

While the government recently cut generous fuel subsidies, the industry had hoped the subsidy reforms and the resulting price could revive their businesses, however, PDSVA, instead reportedly sent 12 gas stations in Caracas a notification which read the state oil firm is rescinding the contract unilaterally.

The PDSVA’s notification also comes amid soaring tensions between the United States and Venezuela. As Tehran recently delivered nearly 1.5 million barrels of gasoline along with some related components to the South American country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the “rogue regimes” of both Tehran and Caracas have joined their common interests of suppression and corruption of their citizens’ money.

US sanctions ship captains

Pompeo also said that Iran is “wasting its people’s resources” to support Venezuela, where Maduro’s leadership resulted in the mismanagement of its own resources. The US also reportedly sanctioned five Iranian ship captain who delivered oil to Venezuela. In a statement, Pompeo referred to the mariners who are supporting either Iran or Venezuela in its businesses and said that they should understand it is “not worth the risk”.

While noting that the only solution to the problems arising in Caracas is “democratic transition”, US Secretary of State has also threatened any individual or entity who is hoping to indulge with both the regimes to “face consequences”.

(Image: Rep/Pixabay)

