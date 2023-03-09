Last Updated:

Will Georgian Opposition Continue Protests Despite Withdrawal Of Foreign Agent Bill?

Droa party representative Giga Lemonjala, who led the demonstrations against the ruling party, demanded that the bill must be withdrawn immediately.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Georgia

IMAGE: AP


After two days of violent protests and clashes with the police, the Georgian Dream party on Thursday announced that it was taking back the controversial draft bill on "foreign agents" that was derided as the "authoritarian shift" for the former Soviet republic's political framework. Georgia is "unconditionally" withdrawing the bill that was "supported without any reservations," Democratic Georgia, which was established in 2012, noted in an official statement.

On the lines of the 2012 notorious Russian Duma legislation, the bill classified non-governmental organizations and the media as "foreign agents" should they be funded by approximately 20% or more from investors abroad. Demonstrators, however, flooded the streets calling to repeal the bill arguing that it was part of a broader clampdown on the government critics, who they insisted, will be harassed and stifled for anti-government defiant voices. Scores of protesters were arbitrarily detained by the Georgian Police.

'Do not trust Georgian Dream'

Despite the draconian bill's abrupt withdrawal on March 9, Georgia’s opposition forces declared that it plans to carry on with protests in the capital of Tbilisi. A spokesperson for the Girchi - More Freedom opposition party Tsotne Koberidze, announced at a press briefing that the demonstrations will continue, as "there are many young people who don’t trust the Georgian Dream [ruling party]."

READ | Italy's PM Georgia Meloni visits mass graves in Bucha, calls Putin's speech a 'propaganda'

After the initial approval on Tuesday, tens of thousands of protesters clashed with the security officials outside the parliament building, hurling flammable Molotov cocktails and chanting anti-Russian slogans. Angry Georgians launched petrol bombs, pelted stones and hit the plastic bottles at the officers who were deployed to instate law and order. The protests were quelled by the security officers that used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons on the crowd, most of whom were waving the European Union flags. 

READ | Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

Protesters gather at a barricade with a burning police car, not far from the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. Credit: AP

READ | Georgia protests: Why is Tbilisi up in arms against the govt? A Moscow link emerges

Droa party representative Giga Lemonjala, who led the demonstrations against the ruling party, demanded that the bill must be withdrawn immediately in public interest and democracy. The Georgian government, however, argued that the legislation was drafted similarly to the US foreign agents laws that have been around since the 1930s. Critics believe that the law would be used to organize the crackdown on the Georgian Orthodox Church, the most powerful institution within the Caucasus nation.

READ | Georgia protests: Govt 'unconditionally' withdraws foreign agents bill

[Images Credit: Associated Press]

First Published:
COMMENT